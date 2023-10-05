Palumbo Superyachts completes new Ancona facility The Italian shipbuilder has completed the build of its new construction shed at its shipyard on the Adriatic coast in under 19 months…

Palumbo Superyachts has finished the construction of its new production shed at its yard in Ancona on Italy’s Adriatic coast. The new facility, where building began in April 2022, will focus on the construction of new builds as well as offering aftersales maintenance and refit services.

“The completion of the new shed is a breath of fresh air in terms of logistical and production efficiency, but we are always looking for new areas next to our construction site and overlooking the sea to better manage our orders,” says Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO, Palumbo Superyachts.

The new facility joins the three pre-existing sheds at Palumbo Superyachts’ 52,000m2 Ancona shipyard. The site also features a 560t travel lift and a 3300t superyacht lifting platform, one of the largest operating on the Adriatic Sea.

Palumbo adds that the timely construction will benefit the production of the 10 yachts currency under construction from the firm’s EXTRA Yachts, Columbus and ISA Yachts production lines, ranging from 30m to 80m.

“There is a positive trend going through the entire nautical industry, including the specialised one in the Marche region, which can result in concrete investments if companies are willing to make in their territory,” says Palumbo. “A regional round table is being activated and I am sure that the entire nautical sector can strongly benefit from it.”

