Superyacht OpEx Survey: Captains and First Officers have your say
How much do superyachts really spend – and where does that money go?
Spending is a fundamental factor to any successful business and yacht operations is no different. Salaries, provisions, fuel, marina fees, repair costs all leave the vessel’s purse at an eye watering rate. And that’s before guests arrive on board, let alone when they step ashore.
The economic footprint of a yacht is immense. But how often do we see what that looks like in reality? Moreover, how can we ever understand the measurable impact of what our on board livelihoods actually contribute to the places we visit? A comprehensive, up-to-date picture of what that looks like in practice is essential to measuring our value.
Tourism boards and regional governments are all making decisions about how to attract and accommodate yachts without having the data they need to truly understand the value those visits generate.
So, to understand more, The Superyacht Agency has launched a new survey on operational expenditure and guest spending and we are inviting all captains and first officers to share their valuable knowledge and experience on the topic. This is the time to have your say and show not only what you contribute, but also explain what you and your crew need from a destination network that genuinely understands your needs.
Please click here to share your insights and contribute to this vital piece of research.
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SuperyachtNewsweek!
Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts.
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