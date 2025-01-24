Millions in unpaid wages secured for crew Crews recovered £2.17m in unpaid wages via Nautilus in 2024, bringing to the fore persistent challenges as union support in the sector increases…

Nautilus International has released new figures for the year 2024 which show that the Union was able to recover more than £2.17 million in unpaid wages and benefits for its members in the yacht sector. This was achieved through rigorous investigations, negotiations, and, in some cases, legal action.

“We are proud of the work done in 2024 by Nautilus’ yacht and legal teams,” says Derek Byrne, head of the Union’s yacht sector.

“However, the increase also highlights the fact that non-payment of wages remains a significant problem in the sector. It’s very important to have a trade union on your side in cases like this. You deserve the pay that you have worked hard to earn – we are here to make sure you get it.”

The amount secured is a sizeable increase from the £1.3 million recovered in 2023 and closer to the union’s record total for 2022 of £2.75 million, which was inflated by the impact of sanctions on Russian-owned superyachts.

The 2024 figure includes a hefty payout of £890,000 in unpaid wages for members who worked onboard Alfa Nero.

Nautilus has also applied to amend the court order for a further £331,000, which would ensure that some members receive an even larger payout. The union believes that the court miscalculated their owed wages.

Although Nautilus’ work provides a much-needed safety net for the affected crew, the necessity of recovering millions of pounds in unpaid wages year after year points to a broader and deeply concerning issue across the market.

As more crew turn to unions for support, the problem of non-payment is becoming increasingly visible. And looking ahead, Nautilus expects the total amount recovered each year to continue to rise with its growing membership base in the yachting sector.

