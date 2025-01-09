Alfa Nero crew to receive six-figure payout Crew of the previously sanctioned yacht are set to receive hundreds of thousands of pounds in unpaid wages, with Nautilus looking to secure even more…

Nautilus International has secured £890,000 in unpaid wages for its members who worked aboard the previously sanctioned superyacht, Alfa Nero. This follows a court decision on 11 December 2024, which finally resulted in the transfer of the money owed to the Union’s lawyers in Antigua. The funds are set to land with the crew today (9 January).

Charles Boyle, director of legal services, Nautilus International, explains that the journey to this ruling has been far from simple.

“This legal process has been long and gruelling, involving much cooperation with our yacht team. But the union is here to ensure that our members receive the money they have worked hard to earn and to which they are entitled, no matter how long it takes.”

An Antiguan High Court judgment in December 2023 established that the crew would receive payment at the rates originally agreed upon in their contracts. The union was contacted by crew who had not received owed wages.

The lengthy legal dispute revolved around outstanding payments owed to the original crew members before the 83-metre Oceanco’s abandonment and those who continued on board or were hired as part of the skeleton crew between March 2022 and April 2023.

Captain Christopher Malcolm Lewis and the UK-based trade union represented the unionised crew members, who claimed they were entitled to €2.2 million in unpaid wages with a 4 per cent interest rate.

Their argument was grounded in Section 49(1) of the 2006 Merchant Shipping Act, asserting priority for maritime liens, including wages, over other debts. Simultaneously, non-unionised crew members filed a separate claim seeking payment of €439,494.40. The combined payment sought totalled around €2.7 million.

The timing of the payment was not set in the 2023 judgment because unpaid wages are usually funded through the sale of the vessel. Its sale to an undisclosed buyer for $40 million in July last year opened the way for members to finally receive their unpaid wages.

However, the judge did not grant any pay increase given between 17 March 2022 and 10 April 2023 and dismissed claims of double pay.

Nautilus has also applied to amend the court order for a further £331,000, which would ensure that some members receive an even larger payout. The union believes that the court miscalculated their owed wages.

“Although this is a welcome milestone in the Alfa Nero case, we appealed against some aspects of the judgment of the December 2023 case, which ruled that double pay and some other entitlements were not recoverable. We are still awaiting a date for the appeal to be determined,” adds Boyle.

“Unfortunately, unpaid wages remain a serious problem in this industry. We would encourage all yacht professionals to join [a union] before experiencing an issue so that they have access to our full legal support.”

