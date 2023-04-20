MB92 Group announces 'Refit for the Future' The dedicated sustainability refit service aims to help reduce the environmental impact of yachts, cut operational and financing costs, and protect resale value…

'Refit for the Future!' aims to bring a wide range of sustainability solutions to the refit sector via short to long-term solutions implemented over a series of refits. MB92 hopes that the service can lay a platform for vessels to remain as low impact as possible across operational and refit lifecycles.

According to a statement from MB92 Group, 'there are approximately 6,000 superyachts over 30 metres in length currently in operation worldwide and an increasing number of proven solutions that have the potential to lessen their impact on the environment. Many of these solutions offer multiple advantages for owners such as greater comfort, cost savings, improved fuel economy, increased yacht re-sale value and an overall reduction in the end-users individual carbon footprint.'

Jean-Marc Bolinger, MB92 Group CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to launch this new service that is the result of extensive research and look forward to further driving change in our industry. Although there is no silver bullet just yet, there are clear benefits to be gained for yacht owners willing to take the initiative now ahead of tighter regulations.”

“Refit for the Future!” provides a holistic sustainability review service as well as a range of options for making improvements, from “quick win” solutions during routine refit periods to significant upgrades and full conversions. The execution of the programme can be tailored and staggered to the needs of clients, ensuring yacht availability for the owner while also implementing an effective sustainability plan to future-proof the yacht.

The service offers short-term improvement plans, which involve easily implemented solutions during a single refit period. These plans employ reliable technology that has proven benefits to performance, comfort, and the environment while providing immediate and long-term cost savings.

Medium-term optimization plans involve detailed assessments or technical studies and can be delivered over multiple refit periods according to the owner's plans, budget, and regulatory requirements.

Long-term conversion plans consist of a 360° sustainability study of the yacht and its operation, unlocking potential and future-proofing the vessel through smart planning that maximizes efficiency and hopes to ensure sustainable operations through a vessel's lifecycle.

Txema Rubio MB92 Group Commercial Director concludes: “With 200 projects over 24 metres in length delivered each year, we are in a unique position to provide our customers with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions when considering refit upgrades. "Refit for the Future!" offers an attractive and more sustainable alternative to building a brand-new yacht, offering a number of environmental and operational advantages, as well as significantly shorter delivery deadlines”

