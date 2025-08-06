Mazu Yachts’ owner missing after wreck found Turkish authorities have identified the semi-submerged wreck of designer Halit Yukay’s yacht as the search continues…

A missing-person search for Halit Yukay, owner and lead designer of Mazu Yachts, is still underway as authorities locate the wreckage of his yacht, Graywolf, off the coast of Marmara Island in Balikesir, Türkiye. The 43-year-old had reportedly set sail from Yalova to the Greek island of Mykonos.



Founded in 2011 by Yukay in Yalova, Türkiye, Mazu Yachts builds carbon-composite and steel-hulled yachts with composite superstructures ranging from 11 to 40 metres. Yukay began designing boats as a child, completing his first major project, a 16-metre yacht, before launching the company.

On 4 August at 23:40, relatives of Yukay reported him missing after losing contact. He had departed Yalova Setur Marina at 15:10 the same day on his privately owned Turkish-flagged yacht. He is believed to have been alone at the time.

Yalova'dan Bozcaada'ya gitmek üzere denize açılan ve kendisinden haber alınamayan yat üreticisi Halit Yukay'ı arama çalışmaları Balıkesir açıklarında devam ediyor. "Graywolf" isimli tekne parçalanmış halde bulundu.



Yat üreticisi Halit Yukay'ı (43) arama çalışmaları, Yalova'dan… https://t.co/lFEoLR0Rp5 pic.twitter.com/aKnJI2EuB4 — Haber Filesi (@haberfilesi) August 6, 2025

At around 14:30 the following day (5 August), a commercial vessel navigating off the coast of Turanköy, Kapıdağ Peninsula, observed partially submerged boat debris at sea. Coastguard vessels were dispatched to the location.

Kaybolan milyoner iş insanı Halit Yukay’ın bilinen son görüntüleri: https://t.co/8TXjDiT1GI pic.twitter.com/DeS1SpW8Ow — BPT (@bpthaber) August 5, 2025

Once at the scene, the teams searched the semi-submerged vessel with a dive team to locate Yukay; however, no evidence has been found so far. Search and rescue operations have continued since, using one helicopter, one dive team and seven Coastguard vessels.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway. Underwater footage revealed deep cracks in the yacht’s hull, believed to be the result of an accident. Both diving teams and aerial search units are continuing their efforts to find the missing businessman.

SuperyachtNews will continue to follow the story as it develops.

