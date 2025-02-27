Introducing M/Y Lady Luna A luxurious experience on the water…

Set to grace the blue waters of the Mediterranean in 2025, the M/Y Lady Luna is a stunning addition to the world of luxury yachts. This Turkish-flagged 32-metre beauty boasts an impressive beam of 7.5 metres and is constructed in Istanbul from high-quality wood, exemplifying both elegance and craftsmanship.

Technical specifications

Engineered for performance and comfort, Lady Luna is powered by twin MAN 650hp engines and equipped with dual ONAN generators, ensuring reliability at sea. The yacht features a sophisticated QS Seamaster propulsion system along with two Humfree stabilisers for a smooth sailing experience. The state-of-the-art communication systems, including GARMIN’s GMDSS, enable seamless connectivity, while the advanced camera system ensures safety and monitoring throughout the vessel.

Comfort and entertainment

Step inside to discover a world of luxury. Lady Luna is outfitted with the latest in audio-visual technology, featuring JL Audio and Sonance sound systems that deliver crystal-clear sound throughout the yacht. With Bluesound’s wireless multi-room solutions, guests can curate the perfect atmosphere for any occasion. Apple TV 4K and projection systems elevate visual entertainment to new heights.

For complete automation, the yacht is equipped with a Control4 smart system, allowing for easy management of lighting, curtains and other amenities at the touch of a button. With Araknis Wi-Fi 6 access points, Celerway 5G routers, and Starlink satellite antennas, connectivity is guaranteed, even on the high seas.

Safety and reliability

Safety is paramount on Lady Luna, which features professional-grade security systems with high-definition Grundig IP cameras, ensuring comprehensive surveillance both inside and out. With robust data management through PoE connections and reliable Seagate SkyHawk storage, your security data is always protected.

Living spaces

Lady Luna offers a luxurious living arrangement with accommodations for up to five cabins, including one owner’s suite and three master cabins. The spacious master cabin on the lower deck spans 20 square metres and includes an en-suite bathroom, providing a private retreat for relaxation.

Wellness and leisure

Enhancing the on-board experience, Lady Luna features a dedicated massage room, allowing guests to indulge in rejuvenating treatments while enjoying the serene surroundings of the sea. Additionally, the beach club comes equipped with a Technogym bench, offering guests the opportunity to maintain their fitness routines while enjoying the stunning views. This area also provides a perfect space for sunbathing and water activities, creating an ideal setting for relaxation and enjoyment.

M/Y Lady Luna is not just a yacht; it's a lifestyle choice for those who value luxury, comfort and cutting-edge technology.

With her impeccable design and sophisticated features, she promises to deliver an unforgettable experience on the water. Whether you seek adventure or relaxation, Lady Luna stands ready to make your yachting dreams come true.

Launching by the end of March 2025!

