Jotun and Codecasa – a classic combination Codecasa project manager Roberto Dalle Mura explains why they choose Jotun for their paintwork…

In the success of a company, investments play a key role and must always be accompanied by purposeful choices. When it comes to yachting and shipyards, the departments involved in the construction of a yacht are numerous, and for the success of the vessel, they need to be highly specialised. In this landscape, paint has gained importance, and today many companies have set their sights on high-end results.

Now, let us ask: why is paint so important? It is now generally agreed that the paint job on yachts is a crucial aspect of their beauty. Whether yachts are made of fibreglass, metal or any other construction type, a good paint job characterises their appearance, protects them from the marine environment and increases their value. Boats are constantly exposed to the elements and are subject to the corrosive action of salt spray, which can cause wear and tear over time. Careful painting can significantly extend the life of the boat, ensuring optimal conditions for many years and enabling the shipyard to meet the customer’s highest expectations for longevity.

We broached the subject with Roberto Dalle Mura, Codecasa project manager, to understand the choices of one of the world’s most renowned shipyards, which enters 2024 with nearly 200 years of history behind it. His opinion is that paint has taken on significant importance in boating and that executing it to perfection adds value to the boat. During the launch, the beauty and brightness of the paint job are the first things that catch the eye, at a time when everyone’s expectations are high.

“This is why a good paint job has to turn out aesthetically and qualitatively perfect, and the effort and energy that go into this process are considerable. During the staging phase, we optimise all processing procedures and follow up with the plasterers to ensure an optimal end result.”

Roberto Dalle Mura, Codecasa project manager

Added to this is the importance of the raw material: choosing the right supplier that ensures an excellent product is crucial, as is the know-how of the applicator who must be trained and thoroughly familiar with all the characteristics of the paints used. Among all the brands on the market, Codecasa has chosen Jotun products since 2020 thanks to the specific request of a shipowner who, after being fascinated by the colour of a yacht in the harbour, had decided he wanted it for his own as well.

“We initiated a lot of research and eventually discovered that the paint was Jotun’s Aquila White. We were impressed that the effect of the white was so beautiful that it looked like ceramic. From that moment, here at Codecasa Shipyard, we wanted to rely on the quality of Jotun products for all stages of painting: MegaCote, MegaFiller, MegaFiller Smooth, MegaPrimer, MegaPrimer Lite and MegaGloss AC.”

Choosing a paint product must take into consideration several variables: durability, colour, finish, application method and brand reputation. Dalle Mura emphasises that Codecasa’s choice was Jotun “also because of the customer service that employs skilled workers at the highest level. We have great confidence in them because their assistance is immediate. Their advisors are always available, and they come periodically to analyse the progress of the work. In a nutshell, I can say that Jotun has the best customer service.”

M/Y Kathryn

Jotun products will soon stand out on the new 24-metre Classic lines, the first unit of which was recently launched, and 34-metre Classic yacht. The other Codecasa vessels, already launched and painted with Jotun products, are 56-metre M/Y Framura and M/Y My Legacy, 58-metre M/Y Kathryn and the 43-metre M/Y Boji.

