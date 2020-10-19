Jotun, a global leader of marine coatings, has been active in the superyacht arena for the past 25 years, setting itself apart in the market by providing a single-source solution for coatings that cover every aspect of a yacht, including tank linings, antifoulings, fillers, primers and top coats. The company has built a reputation for innovation through its pioneering approach to product development and, more recently, has focused its attention on developing unique services to complement its range of products and, ultimately, add value for clients.

Jotun’s culture is built around the ‘Jotun Penguin’ spirit, which represents the company’s core values of loyalty, care, respect and boldness. With these values at the heart of everything the company does, Jotun has recently launched JotunCare; a unique after-sales and lifecycle service solution designed specifically to support the global superyacht fleet. Sharing valuable knowledge, advising on optimal solutions, coordinating technical support and monitoring the performance of the Jotun-coated fleet, JotunCare promises to transform the way captains and crew are supported in the coatings market throughout the lifecycle of the yacht’s paint system.

Jotun proudly brings JotunCare to market where four key elements are identified as adding real value to the superyacht industry. Gary Ward, global superyacht fleet support manager at Jotun, who is based out of the busy superyacht hub of Palma de Mallorca, says the first of these elements is ensuring that yacht captains and crew have a dedicated contact with Jotun’s Fleet Support.

“For captains and crew, having a contact within a paint supplier that will answer your queries and help you with anything relating to coatings is rare,” he explains. “What normally happens is that, during a shipyard period, a yacht will be supported by the manufacturer’s sales and technical team but, following the yacht’s launch, there is usually no one to contact.” By providing yacht captains and crew with a dedicated contact at Jotun after the yacht leaves the shipyard, JotunCare aims optimise the way in which captains and crew can access support from the paint supplier.

Gary Ward, global superyacht fleet support manager, Jotun

The second key element of JotunCare is the lifecycle coatings inspections: a way in which Jotun can monitor the ongoing performance of the coatings on board. “One of Jotun’s technical specialists will attend the yacht at the point of delivery and take readings of the coatings in various locations on board,” Gary continues. “These locations will then be revisited throughout the lifecycle of the coatings and readings taken with the same device. This means that all parties have a clear and objective understanding of how the coatings are performing, allowing captains to have quantitative data upon which they can make informed decisions about what products to consider in the future.”

Crew education will also make up another key part of the JotunCare proposition. “Training and workshops can be organised for the yachts crew during yard periods to share knowledge on how to maintain the coatings on board to a high standard and provide updates on existing and upcoming technologies that may offer the yacht better solutions,” adds Gary. “This give captains the peace of mind that the crew on board are familiarised with the products and taught the best procedures for maintenance and care.”

The final pillar of JotunCare is the app, which plays a crucial role in a transient industry where there are limited ways in which captains and crew can get urgent support. “The JotunCare app has been developed specifically for superyacht crew to offer them the instant support they require, including information about Jotun’s portfolio of products, a consumption calculator, access to a live dealer map, crew tips and tricks on how to maintain coatings, as well as a fleet support contact,” advises Gary. “It’s an app that brings together all the elements that crew need and offers them an easy and convenient location for coatings support and the app will soon be available on all iOS and Android devices.”

Jotun is renowned in the industry for the unprecedented technical support it offers its clients during shipyard periods, and the crux of JotunCare is that it offers an extension of this support once the yacht finishes a yard period. Paint is often perceived as a headache in the superyacht industry, but JotunCare aims to simplify the entire coatings process by supporting yacht captains and crew throughout the lifecycle of the paint system.

“Jotun recognises the importance of not just supplying a quality product, but adding value as well,” concludes Gary. “Jotun is a global business with over 10,000 employees, but, at its heart, it is a family-run business that prides itself on delivering on the core values of loyalty, care, respect and boldness, and JotunCare encapsulates those four words exactly.”

