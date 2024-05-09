ISWAN publishes recruitment crisis action plan In the face of rapid change across the industry, ISWAN has outlined specific initiatives to combat the recruitment and retention crisis…

In response to the mounting challenges facing the maritime sector, the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) has created a detailed action plan, outlining specific initiatives to combat the recruitment and retention crisis gripping the industry. These solutions seek to mitigate the stressors associated with automation and connectivity onboard vessels, promoting a healthier and more sustainable work environment.

“The maritime industry is at a juncture in terms of being able to attract and retain the skilled seafarers that it will need to make a successful transition to zero carbon,” says Simon Grainge, Chief Executive of ISWAN. “Seafaring can be a unique and rewarding vocation, but concerted, collaborative action is needed to make maritime careers genuinely safe, sustainable and inclusive.”

The culmination of the ISWAN 2023 Seminar, held in November, the action plan represents a collaborative effort involving stakeholders from across the maritime sector. Made from insights collected from seafarers themselves, from both the yachting and commercial sectors, the plan aims to reshape the future of seafaring by prioritising the well-being and aspirations of those working at sea.

At the core of ISWAN’s action plan is the establishment of comprehensive fair work standards. These standards will serve as benchmarks for employers and regulatory bodies, guiding efforts to improve working conditions and promote the welfare of seafarers - this seeks to bridge the gap between current conditions and seafarers’ expectations, ensuring a more equitable and sustainable maritime workforce.

Recognising the importance of diversity and inclusivity, ISWAN advocates for the adoption of inclusive recruitment policies within the maritime sector. These policies aim to foster diversity by eliminating systemic barriers and promoting equitable access to opportunities. The programmes may include targeted outreach programmes, mentorship schemes, and diversity training to cultivate a more inclusive workforce reflective of society at large.

Leveraging technological advancements, ISWAN proposes the implementation of innovative wellness solutions tailored to seafarers’ needs. From virtual mental health support platforms to advanced monitoring systems, technology will play a pivotal role in enhancing seafarers’ resilience and well-being amidst evolving industry landscapes.

“Before increasing efforts to raise the profile of the varied career paths it offers, the maritime sector must take committed action to ensure that it can provide fair working conditions and psychologically safe environments for the seafarers that it seeks to attract,” adds Grainge. “We look forward to working with stakeholders across the maritime sector to take forward some of the initiatives identified in our action plan.”

