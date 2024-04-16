TISG to provide financial support to mothers The La Spezia-based shipyard has initiated a scheme to financially support its employees who are mothers to young children…

The Italian Sea Group (TISG) has launched a programme to provide financial assistance to its employees who are mothers of children under the age of six. Giovanni Costantino, founder and CEO of TISG explains that the initiative not only demonstrates the shipyard’s commitment to its employees' well-being but, also aims to set a positive example for the industry as a whole.

“The establishment of the “TISG Bonus Mamma” was born to recognise all mothers for the great commitment and constant dedication they bring to the Company every day,” he says. “This initiative of ours, also in line with the social and economic priorities of our country aimed at mitigating the decline in the birth rate, is an investment in the future, the beginning of a path that sees our Group alongside all women and their families".

The “TISG Mother Bonus” is a benefit reserved for mothers of children under the age of six who are permanent employees at the firm. From the beginning of this month, €150 is to be paid monthly from the child’s birth until their sixth birthday. Around 120 women currently work in TISG, including 30 mothers.

The “TISG Mom Bonus” contribution is added to all the initiatives that are part of TISG's corporate welfare, including The Young Award, a cash prize made for employees under 30; TISG New Gen, a project for the inclusion of new graduates within the Group; the Village, an internal structure dedicated to the well-being of employees and their families and TISG Academy, aimed at training and upskilling current employees.

Support for women in other segments of the industry has been slow to adopt similar initiatives to assist mothers. When considering pregnancy policies beyond the yachting industry, one might expect management companies to include maternity and/or paternity leave in crew contracts. However, it seems that this is not the current norm in the industry.

In a previous article, we closely examined how yacht crews are affected by maternity leave and financial support for pregnant women and new mothers. You can read more about it here.

