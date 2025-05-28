Hill Robinson to support its crew with new helpline The yacht management firm will now provide a 24-hour, confidential emotional support service operated by ISWAN to all crew working in its fleet…

Hill Robinson has commissioned the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) to operate an independent, confidential, multilingual emotional support service for all crew on its managed yachts.

The service is available around the clock, with ISWAN’s helpline officers trained in listening and providing support, including to those who may be suicidal or at risk of harm, and are well-versed in the specific challenges and pressures of working in the yachting industry.

The helpline aims to provide crew with a safe space to discuss personal and professional problems or simply to talk to a non-judgmental listener after a difficult day.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first in the yachting industry to partner with ISWAN and provide this kind of 24/7 freely available support to crew. Life on board can be extremely rewarding, but it also comes with unique pressures that no one should feel they have to face alone,” says Paul Cook, Chief Operating Officer, Hill Robinson.

Founded in 2000, Hill Robinson manages the operational complexities of some of the largest yachts in the fleet and has been a proactive member of ISWAN for two years. The firm also previously donated to ISWAN’s Welfare of Yacht Crew Project, which seeks to increase understanding of the challenges faced by crew working in the industry and to develop effective solutions.

ISWAN, on the other hand, operates commissioned helplines for companies across the shipping and cruise industries, but Hill Robinson is the first company in the yachting sector to provide the service to its crew.

With the launch of its own crew helpline with ISWAN, Hill Robinson joins over 15 other maritime companies in providing direct welfare support to their crew, helping to ease the pressure placed on ISWAN’s SeafarerHelp and YachtCrewHelp helplines in the process.

As part of this service, Hill Robinson will receive anonymised reports from ISWAN, offering valuable insight into the specific health, safety and well-being challenges facing their crew so that they, as a management company, can respond with targeted, preventative measures.

“The mental and emotional wellbeing of crew is just as important as their physical safety, and this initiative reflects our ongoing mission to create a supportive, respectful environment on every yacht,” adds Cook. “By prioritising the human element, we create stronger, safer and more successful teams.”

