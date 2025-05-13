V.Ships launches V.Yachts service for superyachts One of the world’s largest ship management companies moves into yacht management, in response to what they describe as growing demand for professional services…

L-R: Jean Jacques Boude, Head of Yacht Management; Per Bjornsen, CEO of V.Ships Leisure; Ilias Bougas, Business Development and Client Success Manager

V.Ships Leisure, part of the global maritime giant V.Group, has announced the launch of V.Yachts, a dedicated service focused exclusively on the yacht sector. Based in Monaco, the new division is set to offer yacht owners comprehensive management, crewing and consultancy solutions, indicating an industry shift towards increased professionalisation and stricter regulatory compliance.

The introduction of V.Yachts is presented as a strategic evolution of V.Ships Leisure’s existing expertise in managing large-scale commercial vessels. By utilising V.Group’s extensive global resources, V.Yachts intends to deliver tailored solutions for technical management, International Safety Management Code compliance, new build and refit project management, crewing, crew travel, digital payment solutions and insurance.

CEO of V.Ships Leisure,Per Bjørnsen highlights the timing and necessity of the move, noting that yachts face growing complexities from rising operational and maintenance costs, regulatory compliance challenges and crew recruitment and retention issues. "We’ve seen a real demand for professional services to help owners manage this complexity,” says Bjørnsen. He adds, “The yachting sector has not been immune to wider changes in the marine space, from evolving regulations and safety standards to global logistics challenges.”

A game-changer for yacht management?

The launch of V.Yachts may mark a shift in how management services are delivered to large private yachts. While many owners still favour boutique, relationship-driven approaches, the arrival of a globally backed operator with deep commercial experience introduces an alternative model built around scale, structure and safety culture.

With V.Ships highlighting its blend of “local presence and global footprint”, the entry of V.Yachts could appeal to owners seeking stability and operational consistency amid increasingly complex compliance demands. It’s a move that reflects broader changes in the industry, where evolving expectations and tighter regulations are pushing some owners to reassess how their vessels are managed.

Time will tell how their bespoke services fare, but V.Yachts’ arrival brings a new level of competition and a different perspective to the table.

