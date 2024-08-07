 SuperyachtNews.com - Operations - Fire erupts at Sirena Yachts shipyard

By SuperyachtNews

Fire erupts at Sirena Yachts shipyard

Yet another blaze has been reported at a superyacht shipyard, this time in Bursa, Türkiye…

Image Credit: Bursa Hayat Gazetesi

A blaze erupted early this morning (7 August) at the Sirena Yachts facility in Bursa, Türkiye. The fire, which started in a chemical storage warehouse, prompted a swift response from local emergency services.

Fortunately, the safety protocols in place ensured that all employees were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported except for one person who was treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to contain the fire after several hours of effort. Their prompt action prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility, thus avoiding damage to yachts under construction. While the fire caused substantial damage to two storage warehouses, the production areas remained untouched.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Sirena Yachts is working closely with authorities to determine the cause and is committed to implementing enhanced safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Despite the disruption, Sirena Yachts expressed gratitude for the rapid response from the fire crews and support from the local community. The company is conducting a thorough assessment of the damage and plans to resume operations as soon as possible. Sirena Yachts remains dedicated to maintaining high safety standards and continuing its production of luxury yachts.

With similar instances seemingly on the rise, the need for stringent safety and emergency preparedness in the superyacht manufacturing sector has never been more important.

