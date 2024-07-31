 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Ethos begins to sink near Kefalonia

By SuperyachtNews

Ethos begins to sink near Kefalonia

This is the third instance in the same week of yachts of a similar size either grounding or beginning to sink due to water ingress…

The 47-metre Admiral yacht Ethos was seen listing to one side while sailing in Paliokaravo Bay, Kefalonia today (31 July). A water ingress incident occurred on the Maltese-flagged vessel, causing the immediate evacuation of passengers and crew.

The cause of the water ingress was attributed to a crew member forgetting to close a side door, according to local news sources. This oversight allowed water to enter the yacht as the weather worsened, and the crew did not notice it in time.

Reports indicate that the safety systems were activated. The yacht eventually found shelter in Evrētīs Bay, where it anchored.

The five guests and five crew members safely disembarked without any injuries.

Meanwhile, the water pumping operation has commenced with external assistance. A private vessel with the Coast Guard supervising the operation and a diver is expected to inspect the yacht’s hull.

Notably, this is the third instance in the same week of yachts of a similar size either grounding or beginning to sink due to water ingress, raising concerns about the build quality of the yachts and the competence of their respective crews.

ETHOS
ADMIRAL 2014 2014 Delivered
47.00m 8.90m 2.20m 500
Luca Dini Design
Tecnomar

Join the discussion

Ethos begins to sink in Kefalonia

36014

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for LoveBug grounded off the US East Coast

LoveBug grounded off the US East Coast

The 37-metre Sanlorenzo has run aground after taking on a substantial amount of water on board

Fleet

Image for US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

First responders came to the rescue of the 47-metre motoryacht as it began to sink in the middle of the Pacific Ocean

Fleet

Image for Charter guest denies wrongdoing

Charter guest denies wrongdoing

A businessman who chartered Persefoni I has denied any involvement in an incident that allegedly caused a severe wildfire in Greece

Crew

Image for Crew arrested on arson charges in Greece

Crew arrested on arson charges in Greece

A superyacht crew will appear in a Greek court on arson charges after allegedly causing a wildfire on the island of Hydra

Fleet

Image for New Greek e-charter permission platform

New Greek e-charter permission platform

Rosemary Pavlatou, president, HCPY, discusses the digital application procedure allowing foreign-flagged yachts to charter for up to 28 days annually

Crew

Image for Blaze at Mexican marina

Blaze at Mexican marina

Over 10 yachts are suspected to have been destroyed or critically damaged following a fire that broke out in Marina Palmira

Crew

Related news

LoveBug grounded off the US East Coast

3 days ago

US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

6 days ago

Charter guest denies wrongdoing

1 month ago

Crew arrested on arson charges in Greece

1 month ago

New Greek e-charter permission platform

4 months ago

Blaze at Mexican marina

9 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on