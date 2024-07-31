Ethos begins to sink near Kefalonia This is the third instance in the same week of yachts of a similar size either grounding or beginning to sink due to water ingress…

The 47-metre Admiral yacht Ethos was seen listing to one side while sailing in Paliokaravo Bay, Kefalonia today (31 July). A water ingress incident occurred on the Maltese-flagged vessel, causing the immediate evacuation of passengers and crew.

The cause of the water ingress was attributed to a crew member forgetting to close a side door, according to local news sources. This oversight allowed water to enter the yacht as the weather worsened, and the crew did not notice it in time.

Reports indicate that the safety systems were activated. The yacht eventually found shelter in Evrētīs Bay, where it anchored.

The five guests and five crew members safely disembarked without any injuries.

Meanwhile, the water pumping operation has commenced with external assistance. A private vessel with the Coast Guard supervising the operation and a diver is expected to inspect the yacht’s hull.

Notably, this is the third instance in the same week of yachts of a similar size either grounding or beginning to sink due to water ingress, raising concerns about the build quality of the yachts and the competence of their respective crews.

Yacht: ETHOS Builder: ADMIRAL Launched: 2014 Delivered: 2014 Status: Delivered

Length: 47.00m Beam: 8.90m Draught: 2.20m Gross Tons: 500

Exterior Designer: Luca Dini Design

Naval Architect: Tecnomar



