Fifth annual Winter Games to return to Porto Montenegro

Porto Montenegro has announced the return of the Porto Montenegro Winter Games, which will take place from 3rd to 5th February 2023. The games, now in its fifth edition, allows crew to take part in an exciting and competitive weekend of mental and physical challenges.

With a maximum of four people per team, participation is open to all crew – including Porto Montenegro Crew Club members, and those from across the Adriatic, the wider Mediterranean and beyond.

The games will take place in the heart of the Montenegrin skiing centre: in the Bjelasica mountains, located in the idyllic town of Kolašin. Kolašin ski resort offers 45km of slopes for skiing, snowboarding and other snow-based challenges as well as seven lifts to transport guests up to the peaks of the mountains. The slopes offer brilliant snow conditions all season, suitable for varying levels of experience.

Tony Browne, Marina Director at Porto Montenegro, comments, “Our whole team at Porto Montenegro are excited to be arranging the fifth annual Winter Games in 2023, an event that has become a calendar highlight each year. We are looking forward to celebrating with our Porto Montenegro Crew Club members and welcoming visiting crew, captains and owners, in the yachting community for a weekend of friendly competition, fun and games in the mountains. We’re delighted to announce that there will be cash prizes up for grabs for the fourteen competing teams.”

This year, if participants sign up for the Superyacht Winter Games before 30th December, they will benefit from the special early bird ticket price of €150 - this includes participation fee, accommodation, meals, and ski passes. After 30th December, the ticket price increases to €180, and then after 15th January, tickets will be capped at €200.

For those coming on direct flights from locations such as Barcelona, the UK and Istanbul, flights can be booked individually and the use of Porto Montenegro’s ski chalet for accommodation is free of charge up until the start of the games. Full rates will apply from the 3rd of February onwards.

The Porto Montenegro Crew Club is a unique marina community that is complimentary for all crew residing in the marina. It brings together crew and marina clients all year round through a range of seasonal events and activities. From sports tournaments to parties and jetty-side BBQs, each event is designed to bond crew mates but also to meet other people living and working in Porto Montenegro.

