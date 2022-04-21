DfT confirm superyacht crew do not fall under sanctions The UK Department for Transport confirmed with Nautilus that seafarers are not within scope of sanctions …

The UK Department for Transport (DfT) today confirmed with Nautilus International that seafarers are not within scope of the sanctions regulations that the UK government is applying to Russian superyachts.

This news comes after some concern within the industry regarding the Russian (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No.7) regulations 2022. This came into force on 30 March, and alluded to the prosecution of seafarers working aboard superyachts with Russian owners. These regulations prohibit the provision of ‘technical assistance’ to vessels connected with Russia except in circumstances where failure to provide such assistance would cause danger to life or to the vessel. Eyebrows would have been raised to say the least had the DfT decided to prosecute anyone directly or indirectly employed under the umbrella of anyone with a Russian passport.

Just a number of weeks ago MP Grant Schapps, Secretary of State for Transport, was pleased to suggest to his social media followers that he had successfully ‘intercepted’ M/Y PHI which has been moored in Canary Wharf for a number of months. However, Phantom Phi, the superyachts shadow vessel which is owned by the very same person, has recently been cleared by EU authorities as having no connection to Putin or any sanctioned Russians.

Finally after weeks of deliberation and uncertainty, it is now clear that while Russian superyachts are covered by the legislation, seafarers themselves fall outside its intended scope and are therefore able to work onboard without fear of prosecution.

‘We are very pleased to have received this clarification from the Department for Transport, which has been a matter of serious concern for our members,’ said Nautilus International head of yacht sector Derek Byrne.

‘While this will no doubt be a relief to many, we would remind those who are considering a job onboard a Russian yacht to consider their options carefully, and to remember that they may well experience problems in receiving their wages because of financial sanctions against Russia.’

