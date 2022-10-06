Data management systems research The Superyacht Agency is investigating the current market and the effectiveness of superyacht data management and monitoring systems……

Year after year more superyachts are making the digital transition. Onboard systems are becoming integrated and shoreside connectivity is approaching ubiquity. Superyachts are producing recordable data in huge volumes, and managing and monitoring this data has become imperative to efficient and safe operations.

The industry has operated with these data streams largely siloed and independent of one another for generations. Yachts can change hands with much of this data lost in the memory of the crew, and much of the communications between shoreside and onboard teams is relatively analogue.

Sustainability and accountability for the future of the fleet will also require significant data collection, management and monitoring also. The industry can address these issues, and bring the data systems in line with the levels of transparency and efficiency that are seen in the commercial sector, but so far uptake of these systems is lagging behind other sectors.

There are growing numbers of data management systems presented to the market. Uptake has been comparatively slow, and The Superyacht Agency is researching why. What is the perception of these systems? and how may they be improved?

If you have familiarity with Data management systems, The Superyacht Agency would like to hear from you. Please take the time to fill out the below survey, which will take no more the five minutes. Alternatively, the survey can be found here.



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.