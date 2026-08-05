Croatia’s marina bottleneck Why charter fleet growth is outpacing berth capacity…

Every July, the same conversation happens on the radio channel between charter captains along the Dalmatian coast: is there space in Hvar tonight or do we push on to Vis? It’s a small, practical problem that points to a much bigger one; Croatia’s charter fleet has grown steadily for a decade, but its marina infrastructure has not kept pace.



We operate a crewed motoryacht fleet out of Sibenik/Split, chartering across the Adriatic since 2014. In that time we’ve watched Croatia go from a well-kept secret to one of the most in-demand charter destinations in the Mediterranean – helped by a genuinely favourable VAT regime (13 per cent, among the lowest in the region) and a coastline that rewards island-hopping in a way few other charter grounds can match. While demand has followed, berth availability has not.



The peak-season squeeze is structural, not seasonal

The obvious response is ‘It’s July and August, of course marinas are full’, but the pattern has shifted from an occasional peak-week scramble to a structural constraint that now shapes itinerary planning from May through October. Popular stops – Hvar Town, Korčula, the Kornati anchorages – routinely require booking berths weeks in advance for anything larger than a mid-size motoryacht. For the growing segment of superyacht charter guests choosing Croatia over the traditional Western Mediterranean routes, that’s a real constraint on where an itinerary can realistically go.



This isn’t a criticism of Croatian marina operators, several of whom have expanded meaningfully in the last five years. It’s a supply-demand gap that new marina development simply hasn't closed, because permitting and construction timelines for coastal infrastructure move far slower than charter demand does.

The operators who are adapting well are those building flexibility into their planning process

rather than assuming marina space will be available on demand.

What this means for how charters get planned

In practice, it means the itinerary conversation with a guest now starts earlier and includes more contingency planning than it did five years ago. We build anchoring-first routes as the default rather than the exception – Croatia's bays are good enough that this is rarely a downgrade in the guest experience – and treat marina berths as something to reserve for specific, planned stops (provisioning, guest changeovers, a night in town) rather than a default every night.



The operators who are adapting well are those building flexibility into their planning process rather than assuming marina space will be available on demand. Those who aren’t are fielding difficult conversations with guests mid-charter.



The opportunity this creates

There’s a second-order effect worth flagging for anyone planning a Croatia charter: the shoulder season. September and early October offer near-identical water temperatures and settled weather to July, with dramatically less pressure on both marinas and popular anchorages. We’ve seen guest interest in these windows grow steadily – not because the destination changes, but because the experience of visiting it does.



Croatia’s fundamentals as a charter destination remain excellent. But the industry conversation needs to catch up with the reality that marina capacity, not demand, is now the binding constraint on how far this market can grow during peak weeks – and that shifting even a portion of that demand toward the shoulder season is the most realistic near-term fix available to operators and guests alike.



Fabian Gruber is Co-Founder & Partner at Splendid Yachting, a Sibenik-based crewed motoryacht charter company operating across Croatia and the Mediterranean since 2014.

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