Crew guidelines go green The superyacht industry has introduced technical solutions for energy transition, but changes in on-board practices are equally important…

Version 1 of the Environmental Crew Guidelines has officially been launched by Water Revolution Foundation. This comprehensive guide, highlighting best practices written for and by crew, offers information and inspiration for eco-friendlier behaviour on board yachts.

“We understand that environmental sustainability can be challenging to accomplish on board and there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” says the Executive Director of Water Revolution Foundation, Robert van Tol. “By working together with crew, we hope to inspire and facilitate this powerful group to minimise their yacht’s daily footprint where possible.”

Developed in collaboration with MB92 and Danella Hopkins (formerly of Black Pearl), this free and open-source tool covers 24 key areas, providing crews with a comprehensive overview of sustainable practices. Contributions from industry experts and crew members ensure a diverse range of perspectives.

The aim of this initial version is to gather feedback and expand the content based on crew input for future updates.

The driving motive behind the guidelines centres on the fact that while the superyacht industry has introduced technical solutions for energy transition, changes in on-board practices are equally important. Crew members can take immediate actions to introduce environmentally friendly practices, such as optimising temperature settings and managing resources effectively, which can significantly reduce emissions (by up to 30%).

The guidelines are organised into three main sections: On-boarding Guidelines, General Guidelines and Departmental Guidelines, catering to crew members at all levels.

The on-boarding guidelines emphasise ways in which crew can cultivate an environmental mindset and commit to improved operational practices. The general guidelines outline fundamental principles and standards applicable to all crew members in their daily tasks, while the departmental guidelines delve deeper, addressing the needs and individual responsibilities of each department.

To ensure effective implementation, the guidelines propose appointing an ‘Eco-Sustainability Ambassador’ (ESA) to work with department heads in driving initiatives and supporting crew members.

To encourage widespread adoption, other industry leaders have pledged their commitment as official supporting companies: MB92, Burgess, Damen Yachting, Divergent Yachting, Feadship, Fraser Yachts, Heesen Yachts, Lürssen, Safe Harbor Marinas, Sanlorenzo, The Crew Network, The OM, Virtual Pursers, Y.CO and YPI Crew. Black Pearl and Savannah have also joined as ambassadors within the fleet.

