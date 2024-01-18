WRF features in Ocean Titans video series Water Revolution Foundation (WRF) features in World Ocean Council video, to spotlight the intent and efforts of the industry to drive positive change…

Water Revolution Foundation is the subject of a special interest film as part of the Ocean Titans video series, which highlights those who are redefining industry best practices.



The Ocean Titans series has been created by the World Ocean Council (WOC), a global, cross-sectoral ocean industry leadership alliance committed to ‘corporate ocean responsibility’, developed by and for the private sector. The series showcases ocean science, and the analysis and insights from United Nations’ leading representatives, policy makers, and industry and academic leaders.



In the video, we hear from numerous people collaborating with WRF to progress sustainability in the superyacht industry. The video explains why and how the superyacht industry is working to improve its impact on the oceans.



For the ‘why’, Feadship CEO Henk De Vries explains the responsibility we have as users of the oceans to protect and regenerate the oceans: “For shipping, the ocean is a highway. For yachting, the ocean is the garden… As a responsible generation, it’s the heritage that we should leave behind for our children.”

Sustainability scientist and WRF Vice Chair Dr Vienna Eleuteri expresses the particular need to invest in the regeneration of our oceans to drive change and create a positive impact. “We need to look forward, we need to find a way how to access the regenerative revolution, by investing in ocean conservation.”



“The industry is looking collaboratively at the broad spectrum of ways to reduce, specifically power consumption,” explains Lürssen CEO Peter Lürssen. He then details some examples of how this is being achieved within the industry, such as shipyards installing solar panels, and particularly Lürssen’s efforts in investing in methanol as a cleaner energy source, both onshore in the yards and on the yachts, alongside improving yacht operational efficiency.



This video continues the optimistic attitude adopted by Water Revolution Foundation and its supporters that it is possible to significantly reduce the environmental impact of the industry, that we just need to collaborate and progress together towards this goal.



The video can be viewed in full here:



