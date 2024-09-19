Azimut’s Grande series to feature Rolls-Royce engines Rolls-Royce and Azimut Benetti have signed an agreement for mtu engines to be integrated with the Italian yard’s 30-metre yacht series…

Rolls-Royce and Azimut Benetti Group have announced a new four-year agreement that will see Rolls-Royce’s mtu engines integrated into Azimut and Benetti yachts. The partnership includes the introduction of advanced propulsion systems for the Azimut Grande yacht series, which now includes models up to 30 metres.

“This collaboration to develop new technical solutions marks an important step in our continuous innovation strategy,” says Alessandro Rossi, Product Manager of Azimut Benetti Group. “The compact propulsion plant in the ‘Grande 30M’ allows for a unique layout with unexpected spaces across three decks, while meeting our key requirements for low-emission, high-efficiency yachts.”

Grande yachts will be equipped with propulsion systems featuring mtu Series 2000 engines, ZF pod drives and mtu NautIQ ship automation. According to Rolls-Royce mtu, the combination is 15% more efficient than conventional propulsion systems.

The integrated pod drive system provides operational advantages too, including lower carbon emissions and outputs from 1,015 to 1,472 kilowatts. The possibility of hybrid upgrades, allowing electric operation in ports or for dynamic positioning, adds further appeal.

The collaboration between the two companies also includes the provision of extensive services, and discussions are underway for the integration of bridge solutions for the Grande series.

“This is a significant milestone for our ‘From Bridge to Propeller’ strategy, which we introduced at the Yachting Festival in Cannes in 2023,” says Denise Kurtulus, Senior Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division. “Our integrated solutions are generating considerable interest in the yacht industry, and with this partnership, we are expanding our presence in the premium yacht sector.”

The first mtu propulsion package will be delivered this year, with the first Azimut yachts featuring the new drive train expected to be launched by 2025.

