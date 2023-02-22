28m Nakoa runs aground in Hawaii The yacht has reportedly leaked fuel while awaiting salvage attempts…

After apparently breaking its mooring line, the 28m Nakoa ran aground in Honolua Bay on Monday 20th February, as local news reports. Maui officials confirmed that the yacht has leaked diesel into the surrounding waters, with the extent of the damage still unknown at this time.

The US Coast Guard, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), and a private contractor have been working to dislodge the yacht and prevent any further pollution. However, the vessel cannot be moved until all fuel, batteries, and any other pollutants on board are removed.

The owner of Nakoa has apologized for the incident, stating that it was a "freak accident" and that no negligence was involved. Stating that Nakoa was anchored offshore for the past two days when the mooring line broke. The yacht remains grounded at the time of writing.



Image credit: Dino Tassara/Tassara Media via youtube

