New Zealand’s sea and air borders are opening The long-awaited announcement from the New Zealand government is welcome news for the local marine sector…

The next step in New Zealand’s border reopening has been set, with sea and air borders effectively open for visitors and vessels from 1 August 2022. After a frustrating start to 2022 for the New Zealand marine industry, in which many stakeholders had felt that the lack of clarity had cost them future bookings, foreign yachts and crew will finally be able to visit.

Foreign flagged yachts visiting New Zealand benefit from a superyacht-friendly framework that includes newly completed refit facilities, a 24-month Temporary Import Entry (TIE), and refit services and supplies which are exempt from New Zealand’s 15 per cent goods and services tax (GST).

New Zealand’s marine industry has been busy throughout the COVID affected years, with significant expansions of capacity in terms of both berthage and refit. As previously toured by SuperyachtNews, Orams Marine has installed an 820T travel lift, adding to existing central Auckland haul out and slipway facilities which include 1500 tonne, 600-tonne slipways and a 181-metre dry dock. North of Auckland, the city of Whangarei has Port Nikau marina and service centre, as well as Oceania Marina. Further South in Tauranga, Vessel Works is establishing itself as another destination refit centre.

The reopening of New Zealand completes the traditional South Pacific loop for yachts, with most superyachts favouring a journey which takes them through the islands of the Pacific, including beauty spots like Tahiti, and Fiji, and then on to the peak of the South Pacific, New Zealand. There, they refit, bunker, provision, explore, charter, and often create a base over several seasons, before heading back into the Pacific and onward on their journeys.

The world’s most southerly superyacht regatta, the NZ Millennium Cup (pictured above) will return in 2023. Taking place among the 144 islets of the Bay of Islands. To enable visitors to fully experience New Zealand, the 24-month TIE was created to enable foreign-flagged yachts to clear into the country and cruise for two years, as well as a charter for up to 65 per cent of their time in New Zealand, without paying duties and GST for 24 months after entry.

As the Pacific continues to reopen for business, the fleet has a growing number of superyacht hubs across the region to choose from. Connecting the wider market to the Pacific is a key topic in the lead up to The Superyacht Forum - Pacific Tour.

The Superyacht Forum Live - Pacific Tour (15-17th June 2022) is an exclusive event designed to bring key industry stakeholders together with the growing superyacht network across the region. If you would like to register your interest, please contact events@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

If you want to be part of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour in 2022, and ensure you don't miss out on our global selection of live events in key Superyacht hubs, sign up as an Executive Member. Click , to learn more about the extensive list of benefits membership affords you.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.