In what has been a momentous week, symbolically at least, for Italy, the superyacht industry’s most prolific producer of yachts, our journalists and analysts have been reviewing historical delivery figures to hypothesise, amid all the madness, what the delivery number may be by the end of 2020.

It is hard, of course, to posit a precise figure for the projected market output and the reasons for this are manifold. Chiefly, the restrictions on movement triggered by the Covid crisis have brought all industry to its knees, and have wreaked havoc on even the most well-planned production schedules. Then there is, of course, the savage economic impact, which has wiped vast sums off personal and corporate bottom lines, and will likely trigger defaults and disputes at the larger end of the spectrum, and a reticence to proceed with projects at the spec end of the build spectrum. Factor in the inconsistencies and half-truths that plague shipyard order books, where annual forecasts are often inflated, a painting an accurate picture of what December 31st holds in store is challenging.

But history can, at least, help get us part of the way there.

It is hard to refute that the new-build sector has plateaued, in terms of its output in pure unitary terms. At 3.6 per cent, the compound annual growth rate for the last decade is almost half that of the decade before (6.7 per cent). To be expected, one might say, as the decade before will forever be known as the industry’s ultimate boom and bust cycle. However, looking back to the decade 1990-99, the CAGR is still higher (4.9 per cent), further demonstrating that our market has gone through a period of maturation, adjustment, and stabilisation to what is perhaps its natural status quo. Of course, the most recent decade saw the industry bearing the brunt of a devastating economic crash, but it had also fallen from a very high peak, whereas 2015-2019 was a period of relative growth and prosperity among the ultra-wealthy, and yet CAGR contracted still further – to 2.3 per cent for this five-year period.

The concern for all of us, of course, is that we are in the midst of an economic and industrial crisis, and yet the peak we are falling from, no matter how far that be was not so high in the first place; in simple parlance, the projected numbers for our industry’s primary sector weren’t even that good before the Covid crisis set in.

As of 1st January, before many of us knew what ‘Covid’ even meant, the roster for scheduled deliveries numbered 245, based on primary source verification. Now this number, which is established via verification of every ‘active’ shipyard’s inventory for the year is always open to interpretation. Indeed, after reviewing our last five years of actual output, we were able to conclude that c. 25 per cent of units will invariably roll into subsequent years. We were also able to apply some proprietary modelling to the number of projects that are suspended or paused.

The above, in addition to precedents established through qualitative research with yards over production schedules, produced The Superyacht Agency’s own revised number for the year ahead of 147 units, slightly below the 5-year average of 150.8 but indicative of a stable market.

But that was before Covid. Even before restrictions on manufacturing had spread across major yacht building territories, only five deliveries had been made in Q1 (with a further 53 launches, likely in the final stages of finishing for the summer season).

Again, historical precedent indicates that, based on the last five years, 13 per cent of annual deliveries occur in Q1. If 2020 followed this model, which is extremely unlikely, we would witness global output of around 40 units by year-end.

The encouraging news is that, as restrictions are slowly being relaxed, we are entering the traditional ‘torque period’ of the sector, where output ramps up significantly, seeing 39 per cent of output in Q2 and 37 per cent in Q3.

Based on The Superyacht Agency’s own proprietary modelling, we are currently working to a purely hypothetical year-end figure of 118 units. But this is an unprecedented time, more fluid in its state than any the industry has witnessed before, and with the potential to improve or decline quickly and dramatically.

News of welcome developments in key areas for new build, most notably Italy, are encouraging, while we in the UK await what we hope will be something similar. This shift in restrictions has the power to be something of an emancipation for yacht builders, and when the status of their projects for 2020 and 2021 becomes clearer, we will be able to further refine our market forecast, which will of course be communicated via SuperyachtNews.

