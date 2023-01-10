What do you think of the Red Sea? We ask the market what they think of the developments in the Red Sea and the potential of the region as a major superyacht destination……



Mohammed Bin Salmans vision of building a region that is more livable, sustainable, and productive than any other place on Earth has officially evolved beyond the point of myth and fantasy. Work is already well underway in the Northwestern reaches of Saudi Arabia, and once major construction in the region is complete, it will undoubtedly be regarded as one of the most astonishing global developments of the 21st century. While details surrounding the project itself remain shrouded in secrecy, the majority of the world will already have caught a glimpse of the mind-boggling renderings promising an entirely self-sustaining city so large that it will be visible from space.

Much of the general narrative surrounding the NEOM project remains highly speculative and politically charged. However, we would like to know what the market thinks of these developments, from a pure superyacht industry perspective. These incredible projects will ultimately reshape what are typically considered to be traditional yachting cruising patterns, as well as provide next-generation, state-of-the-art infrastructure that could very well become the new beating heart of the luxury yacht market.

For this reason, we would like to offer our loyal readership the opportunity to put forward their perspectives and opinions on the aforementioned projects. The survey embedded at the beginning of the article (which can also be reached through the link here) will only take a few minutes of your time and will be used to better understand the attitude, appetite and appreciation of these incredible new destinations.

The Line is probably the most globally recognised aspect of the NEOM project. However, newshounds in the superyacht industry will also be aware of the recent launch of Sindalah Island - which will become the first physical showcase of NEOM and is being marketed as an exclusive gateway to the Red Sea which will welcome the global yachting community. Sindalah's 86-berth marina and 75 offshore buoys mean that it is set to become the latest spot for the world’s trendiest yachts.

There are also some very obvious geographical advantages, as the crow flies, The Gulf of Aqaba is no further away from London than it is from Mumbai. As seen in the map above, The Jordanian port city itself is only 600 nautical miles from Cyprus, and just over 1,000 nautical miles from Athens. NEOM is expected to be a self-sustaining city and will operate independently from the existing governmental framework of Saudi Arabia, with its own laws, taxes and regulations.

Overall, the NEOM project is set to transform the Red Sea coast into a major luxury destination and will likely have a positive impact on the future of the superyacht industry. Exciting as it may be, the development requires the vital input of stakeholders in the superyacht industry in order to ensure that it is designed and constructed in the most sustainable and efficient manner possible with regard to luxury sports and recreation. The answers to the surveyor may be completed in complete anonymity, however, we will also be offering our readers the opportunity to provide qualitative data via quick interview. For more information on the NEOM project visit the website here…

