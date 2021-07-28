Vittoria Yachts presents Veloce 32 RPH Vittoria Yacht's will debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021…

Vittoria Yachts has welcomed a brand-new division, the Veloce 32 Rised Pilot House, dedicated to the design and construction of yachts at the Adria naval shipyard. The company is staging its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 with Veloce and its other three Yacht divisions, scheduled from September 7 to 12. Veloce is 32 meters in length with a 7.20 metre maximum beam. The semi displacement hull also helps in allowing the yacht to reach a maximum speed of 20 knots.



Designed and constructed by Hydro Tec engineer Sergio Cutolo, Veloce 32 RPH has been created for ship owners who want to experience their vessel all year round. The vertical bow, combined with the unique lines of the hull, give the boat its characteristic style, while allowing for plenty of space in the lower deck area. The gunwale has also been raised up, in a bid to make the bow and ship's sides look more imposing, and to help create a more private environment.



“We are proud to present, just a few months after embarking on this challenge, our fourth division. The Veloce project,” explained Michele Zorzenon, CEO of Vittoria Yachts, “which originated from a eureka moment at the pier: combining speed with high-quality materials. We then developed the idea with a key industrial partner, the invaluable collaboration of Sergio Cutolo and Hydro Tec, who took care of the design process, including the ship’s interior. We will start building Veloce from next October, but we will be presenting the design to the public at the biggest boat show in European waters, the Cannes Yachting Festival.”



The sundeck canopy protrudes towards the stern to make the area more enclosed, meaning the boat can be enjoyed in all seasons, not just in summer. The wheelhouse is also deliberately low-profile, with windshields featuring a unique reverse profile. This is a testimony to Vittoria Shipyard’s more traditional constructions, owing to their many years of experience constructing lifeboats.



"Veloce is the culmination of all the experience gained by the Vittoria Shipyard in meeting construction challenges in the military and paramilitary sectors,” commented Mattia Duò, sales engineer for Vittoria Yachts. “We have invested all our skills into this project and we have tried to reinterpret the concepts of leisure and travel, adapting them to yachting through focusing on safety, comfort, efficiency and innovation. However we have also maintained aspects of the boats that have served, and continue to serve, the biggest national and international navies and military corps".



The Veloce’s interior is designed to be light, fresh, and modern with flush connections to the exterior spaces. This has been achieved by incorporating sliding doors on the main deck which can be packed away, leaving views from the dining room to the aft cockpit completely uninterrupted. All the guest areas have been designed with large view framing windows which are defined by curved accents that run throughout the yacht.



“We set sail from Cannes with a new and exciting adventure.” Explained Filippo Rossi, Vittoria Yachts’ new marketing and sales development manager, “With this project we intend to cater to ship owners who want to progress to a higher quality of navigation, thanks to a vessel built with premium construction materials, while at the same time one that is able to maintain impressively high speeds. “



Among the innovations that Vittoria Yachts will present at the international boat show, they will also be announcing their partnership with the renowned furniture brand Poltrona Frau.



“Starting from the upcoming divisions of Yachts,” continues Rossi, “Frau will be providing Vittoria with some furnishings, from exterior and interior areas, through to the finer details and finishes. This famous Italian brand will now be associated with the new Yacht division of a Shipyard that is just as prestigious. We are proud of this fantastic Made in Italy partnership. We are always hard at work creating unique, tailor-made products, to satisfy all ship owners’ requests and desires”.



