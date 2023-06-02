The legendary Maltese Falcon reborn The world's most famous 88m clipper completes refit at Lusben's Livorno yard ahead of a charter season in the Med …

An extensive refit, spanning roughly eight months and involving over 80 specialists, has imbued Maltese Falcon with aesthetic enhancements, improved comfort, and a reduced environmental footprint. Now, the yacht is ready for charter with Burgess as its Central Agency.

Maltese Falcon, an iconic 88-metre clipper, is back on the water following a series of modifications at the Lusben shipyard in Livorno. These alterations included the maintenance and replacement of onboard systems, such as generators, main engines, and propellers, and refurbishments to the self-rotating carbon masts. The entire hull was painted in the distinctive "Blue Perini", the teak was replaced, and the interiors were renovated under the guidance of designer Emanuela Esposito, who selected fabrics from the esteemed Loro Piana brand.

Lusben’s technical team successfully brought the owner's vision to fruition, overseeing and coordinating both aesthetic and functional enhancements.

“This was a demanding project that necessitated collective effort due to the high expectations and intricate planning and execution. Nevertheless, the results have been highly satisfactory, thanks to the unwavering support from the shipyard and Lusben’s team. The Maltese Falcon is ready to return to the sea, offering her guests a range of new and memorable experiences,” commented Pierfrancesco Cafaro, captain of The Maltese Falcon.

Sustainability, a crucial issue that's at the forefront of the agendas of governments, boat builders, and owners, was a major focus during the refit. This led to the decision to upgrade the generators with more efficient models with reduced fuel consumption. The main engine mufflers were replaced, yielding significant benefits to the environment and onboard noise levels. Lusben’s technical experts also recommended a comprehensive examination of the propellers, including servicing of the shafts, blades, and bearings, to ensure optimal performance and fuel efficiency in the future.

One of the yacht's unique features is its sail rig, which required meticulous maintenance due to its critical role. Manufactured by UK-based Insensys, the Dynarig system, based on three rotating carbon fibre masts, can deploy up to 2,396 square metres of sail. This places the boat among the six largest sailing yachts worldwide. The rig enables a top speed of 25 knots, with a displacement of 1,240 tonnes.

The teak deck was replaced, and the interiors, specifically the cabins and bathrooms, were updated to offer guests a more comfortable stay. The galley was fully equipped, and energy-efficient LED technology replaced the old lighting. Routine maintenance, such as hull cleaning and valve overhauling, was also undertaken.

The Maltese Falcon, winner of 18 awards since 2006, is now available for charter through Burgess. This summer, it can be found in the Mediterranean, and from October, it will be setting sail in the Caribbean.

"Maltese Falcon is one of the most iconic yachts. She is world-renowned, and we are delighted to have her back in our charter fleet. Our congratulations go out to the Lusben team, the captain and his truly international crew who have worked tirelessly over the past eight months to ensure she was back in the water for the summer of 2023." Ben Harwood, Head of Charter, Burgess.

