The subject of enormous owner involvement and the epitome of the custom build experience, Bliss is a family yacht that benefits from the latest hybrid propulsion, and with Polar Code certification, is set to be a world traveller.

Bliss is a displacement superyacht with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and showcases exterior styling developed by the owner and Studio De Voogt. The yacht has a clean and highly symmetrical design with her tenders and a large fleet of toys concealed.

According to Feadship, The owner’s involvement has been paramount to the success of both the exterior and interior design, with cooperation between designer Jan Schaffers of Studio De Voogt for the exterior design and Rémi Tessier for the interior.

Advanced security and life-safety systems have been discretely incorporated. De Voogt Naval Architects has been heavily involved in the design and engineering of the hybrid propulsion system to enable the yacht to sail in diesel-electric mode, giving flexibility in terms of its efficient energy consumption and offering significant fuel savings.

M.Y. Bliss has nine guest cabins, multiple large lounges, and an extensive gym and wellness area. This has been combined with expansive exterior deck areas, a large pool, and a commercially certified helideck which converts into a full sports and games deck.

Leisure facilities aside, this is a Feadship built for serious exploration. She is fully equipped and certified to cruise Polar regions, anchor in deep water, or keep its position with her dynamic positioning system. Bliss sails with a top speed of 17 knots and has a range of 6000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Profile links

FEADSHIP

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.