The art of bespoke yacht interiors by SICIS Visit SICIS at Parvis Piscine – Booth PP31 and witness the Italian art of luxury at the service of nautical excellence…

In the world of superyachts, the value of a project no longer lies in the sum of its excellences, but in the ability to construct a coherent, recognisable and profoundly personal vision. Every surface, every material, every detail contributes to defining a spatial experience that reflects the personality of those who inhabit it.

This is the bespoke vision that SICIS brings to the Monaco Yacht Show 2026, the leading international event dedicated to superyachts. With The Art of Bespoke Yacht Interiors, SICIS presents not a collection dedicated to nautical design, but a design approach that interprets yacht interior design as an integrated ecosystem in which art, architecture, innovation and excellent manufacturing dialogue through a shared grammar.

This vision is based on the tradition of Italian Decorative Arts, understood as a culture of design. A heritage spanning mosaics, applied arts, design and architecture, reinterpreted by SICIS in a contemporary way, transforming decoration from an ornamental element to a generative principle of space.

From this perspective, SICIS is a scalable international luxury system capable of embracing every project scale with an integrated vision of diverse materials, technologies, and processes. Mosaics interact with Vetrite, large backlit surfaces with furniture, textiles with accessories, transforming each space into a single sensorial narrative.

The stand (Parvis Piscine – Booth PP31) interprets this philosophy as an immersive experience.

The entrance welcomes visitors into a bathroom entirely clad in backlit Vetrite GemGlass, where the glass takes on an architectural dimension and the light amplifies its depth, reflections and three-dimensionality. Vanity units, mirrors and matching accessories contribute to a setting where each element is designed to interact with the next.

The story continues with a large video wall dedicated to some of the most important yachts built by SICIS worldwide. A selection of projects documenting collaborations with international shipyards, designers and owners, demonstrating how the same design culture can translate into unique solutions each time, while maintaining a clear aesthetic.

Alongside research into materials and technological innovation, manufacturing expertise is also showcased. Throughout the event, two SICIS Master Artists will create live micromosaic works applied to fine jewellery and bespoke objects, offering a firsthand look at a technique that combines tradition and contemporary experimentation. This demonstration highlights the value of time, precision and artistic expertise as authentic expressions of Made in Italy.

Providing a counterpoint, a large three-dimensional installation inspired by the marine universe transforms the mosaic into a sculptural presence that transcends decoration to translate an age-old technique into the language of contemporary architecture.

More than a collection of products, SICIS offers an integrated vision of the project, offering designers and builders a single point of contact capable of developing a complete interior. Lamps, handles, fabrics, accessories, and furnishings from the SICIS Home collection are not conceived as independent products, but as design codes in a choral narrative.

“In the world of yachting, true luxury doesn’t consist in accumulating exclusive elements, but in building a coherent identity, where every detail contributes to the expression of a single design vision. This is the meaning of our bespoke approach: transforming material into experience and each yacht into a unique work of art.” – Maurizio Leo Placuzzi, Founder of SICIS

With The Art of Bespoke Yacht Interiors, SICIS brings a reflection on the future of yacht interior design to the Monaco Yacht Show. A cultural project, even more than an exhibition, in which Italian Decorative Arts meets technological innovation and research into materials to create coherent, immersive, and deeply personal spaces.

Because for SICIS, designing a yacht’s interiors means, first and foremost, building a world. And this, today, is the most authentic form of bespoke craftsmanship.

SICIS

Founded in Ravenna and an international benchmark in contemporary mosaic and micromosaic, is a scalable international luxury system capable of extending its vision from art to design, from interior design to architecture, and even textiles and jewellery. Through the work of its master mosaicists, the company develops a coherent and highly tailored ecosystem for residential, hospitality, and contract applications, where manufacturing heritage, research, and innovation transform mosaic into a generative matrix of consistent, scalable and global luxury.

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