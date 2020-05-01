Today is 1st May and in many countries it’s Labour Day, and a public holiday. But as the majority of you are working remotely and at home, the work/life balance is becoming a bit of a blur. Anyway, I wanted to share with you some interesting updates from the past few weeks.

As many of you will have already noticed, we have not launched Virtual Boat Shows, Weekly Webinars or other Lock Down Distractions. We have focused our team’s attention on talking to the industry across the globe, in order to find out what’s going on and to bring you proper journalism and candid opinions every day.

SuperyachtNews has enjoyed some exciting audience engagement, as we recognise that many people are already too busy to plan their time around webinars, while it’s fair to say that every broker’s website is a continuous virtual boat show. So, we have concentrated on creating content that the market can consume when they are ready and available.

One initiative we did create for the COVID crisis, was our “Access All Areas” complimentary library of Premium Content and digital copies of The Superyacht Report. Over the past four weeks, we have seen over 4500 copies of The Superyacht Report downloaded, which is really exciting and interesting, and will perhaps, shape the future of our post-crisis media channels.

Now that May has started and many of you will be enjoying a long weekend, we thought it would be a good time to extend this unfettered access to our much-respected and renowned edition of The Superyacht Shipyards Report, published in February this year. This is our annual review and forecast of what is happening across the new build and refit sectors, and while the crisis may have impacted the numbers we reported at the end of 2019, our team of analysts are busy working on some new data to bring you an exclusive Q2 Intelligence update, based on the current activity and the impact of COVID-19. More information of the Superyacht Intelligence Quarterly (SIQ) will be announced in the coming weeks.

However, if you haven’t yet signed up for the Access All Areas, complimentary access to The Superyacht Report library archive and Premium online content, please do so by clicking here.

And for May 2020, we are also giving you complimentary access to one of the most valuable editions in the calendar, The Superyacht Shipyards Report.

