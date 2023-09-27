Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design reveals yacht concept AWARE at MYS Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design presents its concept with a 1,600mm scale model at the Monaco Yacht Show…

Photo: © Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with an LOA of 79.9m and only 8m above the waterline, AWARE has a low and elongated profile. It has a triple-deck design with an open-plan pavilion on the bridge deck.



“For the design of AWARE the focus is on maximising the space on board within the yacht’s limited structure. We designed open-plan layouts for the beach club, lounges and exterior decks that offer inherent flexibility and ample space while reducing the number of decks,” says designer Sander Sinot. “The principle of maximising space and reducing GT yields with a distinct, sleek, minimalist and super-spacious design that focuses on optimising a number of much-used larger spaces aboard is often requested by experienced owners.”

On the main deck, the owner’s state room has 80m2 of space, while the four guest state rooms are located around the central staircase lobby. The circular staircase, positioned in a glass-covered vide, connects the lower deck, main deck and bridge deck.

Photo: © Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design



AWARE ’s bridge deck features a 460m2 exterior deck space, while inside a lounge, dining area, library and semi-open wheelhouse are integrated into an area of almost 200m2 enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass facades. The wheelhouse encompasses the latest technologies and can be separated from the lounge by sliding doors.



AWARE will reach a maximum speed of 18 knots and at a cruise speed of 12 knots its range is 4,000 nautical miles under diesel-electric propulsion.



Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design states that several concepts it has presented over the years are now in various stages of realisation and that AWARE is ready to be built

Profile links

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.