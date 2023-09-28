SHADOWCAT presents catamaran shadow vessel 69m M/Y Sustain unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show…

SHADOWCAT, the collaboration between YCTS Ltd and Incat Crowther, has presented the latest in the Shadowcat series, M/Y Sustain, at the Monaco show.

A 69m catamaran shadow vessel, Sustain offers features and elements that support the work of conservation and research organisations, incorporating the concept that a shadow vessel will have more flexibility in sharing its resources than an owner’s main yacht. Spaces within the vessel have been designed in support of research, conservation and humanitarian initiatives.

Functioning primarily as a traditional superyacht support vessel, Sustain’s spaces can accommodate additional staff, entourage and guests travelling alongside the mothership. The vessel can serve as a platform for visiting researchers and conservationists to collaborate, exchange ideas and share findings.

Sustain features a manned submersible from Triton submarines and fully equipped dive shop with a decompression chamber, enabling researchers to explore and study marine environments safely and effectively. The vessel also incorporates a well-equipped hospital to ensure the well-being of researchers, crew and guests during expeditions.

It has specialised facilities, including a wet lab and dry lab, equipped with advanced data-gathering systems for conducting marine studies. Passive data-gathering systems complement the research efforts, collecting information about currents, sea floor and sea life. A video-editing and production area allows for real-time documentation and communication of scientific findings and conservation efforts.

SHADOWCAT states the vessel demonstrates that a superyacht can be an agent of positive change and responsible global citizenship.

“We are thrilled to introduce M/Y Sustain, a vessel that embodies sustainability in operation and in purpose and showcases how they can coexist harmoniously,” says Robert Smith, Founder of SHADOWCAT. "Through our collaborations with esteemed conservation and research organisations, we are excited to support initiatives that make a positive impact on the environment and communities worldwide. For us, the goal was ‘effortless engagement’, providing a vessel where an owner could contribute by simply giving a thumbs-up. It’s a new way to look at how we develop all our vessels going forward.”

