On Monday 31st May, the launch ceremony of the new RSY 38m EXP took place in the presence of owners and their family. Now, the next steps entail completion of the interiors, followed by an intense schedule of sea-trials, after which the superyacht will be ready for delivery in July.



The keel was laid in May 2019 and now, two years later, the technical launch has taken place. The RSY 38m EXP is 37.83 metres long, with an 8.85 metre beam, and 410 GT and two MAN D2868 LE 425 (588kW) engines. These characteristics confer a true explorer personality, designed for long-distance independent cruising in complete safety.



Ermanno Bellettini, Chairman and CEO of Rosetti Superyachts stated that, “This launch represents an important milestone both for Rosetti Superyachts and for Rosetti Marino Group. Launching a 38 metre Explorer in the scheduled timeframe was possible thanks to outstanding team work, with contributions of distinct experiences, especially on complex projects typical of the oil and gas world we come from.”



After its delivery in July, the owners plan to use their new superyacht straight away and Rosetti Superyachts will be well equipped to attend the prestigious Cannes Yachting Festival in September, which will be the first official public appearance of the RSY 38m EXP.

