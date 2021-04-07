“Appealing, elegant, unique” reads Imperial Yachts’ description on its website of its latest superyacht for sale, M/Y OKKO. Ready to be sold and enjoyed in time for decreasing travel restrictions, Alexander Kaev – Sales Broker at Imperial Yachts, share some insights into what elements of OKKO combine to create such a description.



OKKO is an all-aluminium superyacht with a bulbous bow and has an LOA of 41.10m. “There are many benefits of an aluminium hull, mainly that they are very solid and robust,” begins Alexander Kaev. “These hulls are used for yachts that go on long voyages, particularly in the Polar Oceans, meaning that this yacht is ready for any kind of owner – no matter how ambitious. Aluminium is also a non-ferrous metal, meaning that it doesn’t rust,” he adds.



“Additionally, aluminium boat hulls weigh about 30 per cent less than steel hulls, which means less fuel consumption and a higher top speed. An appealing factor for the next potential owner to consider is that an aluminium boat will often have a higher resale value than a steel boat,” explained Alexander Kaev, expanding on the more long-term benefits. Her current asking price is listed at 11,000,000 EUR. She has a cruising speed of 12.5 knots, a draft of 2.30m and a beam of 8.10m.



Delivered by Mondomarine in 2012 and designed by Giorgio Vafiadis, according to Imperial Yachts, OKKO’s notable features are her symmetrical lines balanced with angular and rounded shapes. Mondomarine also installed a specific vibro-acoustic feature to minimise noise and vibration around the vessel, ensuring a comfortable cruise for all passengers. “The special vibro-acoustic insulation features were completed during the build. I heard that because of that, some of the team at Mondomarine said that OKKO is the most silent yacht they have ever built.



The vessel is now listed for sale with Imperial, and while the market may be competitive there are some unique factors that Alexander Kaev believes makes her stand out. “OKKO is listed in a very competitive niche, however, her low engine hours (2600), rich interior and great overall condition are huge benefits in front of her competitors,” outlines Alexander Kaev.



OKKO features five cabins and can accommodate 12 guests as well as a jacuzzi, sun deck and al fresco dining options. Her toys on board include two Sea-Doo RXT 300 X (2020) jet skis, two Sea Bob Cayago F7, a Jobe Virtue 67’’ Water Ski and a Henshaw Water Pool. She also hosts a Castoldi JT 17 Jet Tender and a SOLAS approved rescue Tender Zodiac Rib 340P with a Mercury 25HP outboard.



For further information, please visit https://www.imperial-yachts.com/yachts/sale-okko/

Images courtesy of Breed Media.

