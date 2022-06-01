Moonbeam IV completes refit at JFA Moonbeam IV is a classic yacht designed and built by the Scottish architect William Fife in 1914…

Moonbeam IV, the classic yacht designed and built by the Scottish architect William Fife in 1914, ultimately chose JFA Yards for its multi-month refit. Known and recognized in Mediterranean classic regattas, Moombean IV has joined Mariquita in Brest since 2021.

In collaboration with the Shipyard Hubert Stagnol, a renowned expert in naval carpentry, JFA Yachts undertook the refit works and put his know-how at the service of this classic vessel. Mechanical maintenance procedures were carried out. However, major restoration works were required for the hull and rig of Oregon pine.

The hull, entirely constructed in teak wood, was stripped and overhauled. Some pieces of wood as well as the sea cock were replaced, and then, a new “Vanilla White“ Awlgrip topcoat, was applied to the hull.

The skylights were restored by JFA Yachts’ carpenters, while Hubert Stagnol’s co-workers sanded and re-varnished the bulwarks and the rig. It is worth mentioning that the head mast was also replaced. This refit, which took place from November to May, has breathed a new lease of life into the classic vessel. This refit was also possible thanks to a cradle, adequately made by JFA Yachts, and the shipyard facilities.

Returned to service at the beginning of May, Moonbeam IV went to Brest to receive her new sails with the famous number 8, and go through various trials. After the necessary procedures, Moonbean IV is now heading toward Scotland to participate in the Fife Regatta that will take place from 10 to 17 June 2022 in Fairlie.

Appreciative of the initiative taken by Mariquita’s, Moonbeam IV’s and Moonbeam III’s (Moonbeam of Fife) new shipowners are to choose France and Brittany as their home port, JFA Yachts and Hubert Stagnol are ready to take charge of new works for autumn 2022. This has been described as a great opportunity for the two shipyards “labelled Living Heritage Company“ (Entreprises du Patrimoine Vivant, EPV) to share their know-how on these legendary yachts.

Yacht: MOONBEAM IV Builder: FIFE Launched: 1920 Delivered: 1920 Status: Delivered

Length: 32.00m Beam: 5.09m Draught: 3.72m Gross Tons: 66

Exterior Designer:

Naval Architect:



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.