Mengi Yay completes 100th yacht

Mengi Yay has completed its 100th boat in its history, 47m Ancora. The third thull from the Turkish shipyard’s Virtus 47 series has arrived at its Tulza facility ahead of its delivery and is the boatbuilder's first yacht to be directly delivered to North America.

The ship’s interior was designed by Red Yacht Design, with exterior designs from VYD Studios and ability by Ginton Naval Architects.

Mengi Yay adds that the milestone holds particular significance amongst its team, as the yacht’s completion is synchronous with the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

Ancora is scheduled for delivery in the US next month.

