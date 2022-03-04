London Design Week - The good, the bad and the ugly An exclusive armchair session will take place on the 14th of March at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour…

Martin Redmayne, Chairman, and Editor in Chief at The Superyacht Group will be hosting a legendary and exclusive armchair session alongside Ken Freivokh of Ken Freivokh Design, Martin Francis of Francis Studio, and Tony Castro of Tony Castro Yacht Design. The event will take place on the 14th of March at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour from 4 – 5pm in the Summit Showroom.

In this unique, exclusive, and legendary armchair session, be sure to expect the most candid and opinionated design debate in the superyacht realm from three world-renowned design legends. Those onstage will be sharing their anecdotes, sagas, and honest perspectives on the true state of superyacht design and architecture today and tomorrow.



Tony Castro is a longstanding stakeholder of the superyacht industry who has mastered the art of ‘telling it how it is’ and ‘seeing through all of the bullsh*t’. What's more, is that he never shies away from being candid on a truly wide platform, be it on-stage or in the press.

Castro has been in the business for over forty years, having set up his own design studio in 1981 after an illustrious career racing sailboats. His first design Justine III won the One Ton World Cup and became the first yacht to win all 5 races in the world championship - which was the most prestigious and challenging yachting championship of its time.

Ken Freivokh, was raised in Los Angeles, studied engineering and architecture in Peru, and won a Duke of Edinburgh scholarship to study at the Royal College of Art’s school of engineering in London.

Freivokh has an extensive and varied portfolio, from the Rizla rolling machines, and numerous caravans, to iconic sailing yachts. An experienced sailor, he turned to yacht design after a chance encounter, eventually setting up his practice in Hampshire. His résúme includes production boats for British yacht manufacturer Sunseeker, and custom superyachts, such as the iconic Maltese Falcon.

Martin Francis trained at the Central School of Art and Design before working as a cabinet maker in 1967, working with Architect Norman Foster on a wide range of projects. He was for 6 years a director of Foster associates in London and the managing director of Foster France.

In 1982 together with Peter Rice he created RFR, the P engineering company, where among other things he was responsible for assisting IM Pei with the cable structure of the Louvre Pyramid using yacht rigging technology. He has lived in France since 1976 where he started his career as a yacht designer with several large s. His first motor yacht was the iconic ECO followed by several innovative vessels like Senses, Golden Shadow, Sultan and the 119-meter Yacht ‘A’ for which he was the Technical and Naval designer of a joint project with Phillip Starck. In 2005 he was engaged by RCCL Celebrity Cruises to design the exterior of the Solstice class, a series of five 120,000 GRT Cruise Ships.

For more details regarding the event and to register your interest - visit here or get in touch with us at hello@thesuperyachtgroup.com

