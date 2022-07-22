NZ Millennium Cup’s notice of race released Superyacht racing returns to the South Pacific with the New Zealand Millennium Cup in 2023…

The world’s most southerly superyacht regatta, the NZ Millennium Cup, will return in 2023, after a hiatus in 2022. Taking place among the 144 islets of the Bay of Islands, the race already has a number of high profile entrants. To enable visitors to fully experience New Zealand, the 24-month TIE was created to enable foreign-flagged yachts to clear into the country and cruise for two years, as well as a charter for up to 65 per cent of their time in New Zealand, without paying duties and GST for 24 months after entry.

The 144 islets of the Bay of Islands provide the backdrop for the superyachts which compete in the Cup. February’s summer weather and rising afternoon winds provide perfect racing conditions for this regatta, which has become renowned for its on-water competitiveness and on-land hospitality.

Hoek-designed, Pendennis built 39m Halekai will join the racing for the first time this year. It will line up against repeat competitors like 34m Royal Huisman built Sassafras and 40m Ed Dubois designed Janice of Wyoming.



“As long-time competitors in the New Zealand Millennium Cup, Sassafras and her crew are excited to be returning to the Bay of Islands for the 2023 edition of this regatta. After missing the 2022 season we look forward to once again racing in one of the world’s best sailing venues,” says S/Y Sassafras captain Matt Lovett.



“I encourage all superyachts visiting the South Pacific to seriously consider entering this extremely well-run, great-fun regatta. As sailors taking part in the NZ Millennium Cup, we enjoy fair competitive racing on the waters of the Bay of Islands, and excellent social events ashore.”

As the refit and charter base of the South Pacific, which is proving an increasingly popular charter destination, the regatta provides another drawcard to New Zealand. The Pacific nation is equipped with world-class refit facilities and charter friendly legislation.

Photo Credit: Jeff Brown



