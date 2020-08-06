According to an article published today in The Times, Mr Loro Piana, the owner of the 40m sailing yacht My Song, is trying to sue logistics company Peters & May for the loss of the yacht. The article explains that the High Court in London has heard how My Song was damaged beyond repair in May last year after falling from a cargo ship in rough seas between Mallorca and Genoa.

Peters & May has upheld that a faulty cradle was to blame for the incident, releasing a statement in June 2019 that read; “Whilst the investigations into the cause of the loss are still ongoing, it has recently transpired during the investigations that the cradle provided by the yacht owners had undergone an undisclosed and apparently uncertified modification prior to shipment. This modification appears to have resulted in the failure of the yacht’s cradle.”

Piana allegedly began a lawsuit in Italian courts in Milan against Peters & May for damages equal to the value of the vessel. However, according to The Times, Peters & May claims that the English court should rule over the dispute, and the case has now found its way to the Royal Courts of Justice where Judge Christopher Hancock, QC, yesterday ruled that Piana must come to London to continue to fight his claim.

“Lawyers for Mr Loro Piana argued in London that the case should be allowed to continue in Italy,” the article claims. “His lawyers said a court in Milan was set to hear the next stage in September.” It is thought Mr Loro Piana may appeal against the London ruling.

Peters & May has not yet responded to a request for a comment.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.