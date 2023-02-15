Fire destroys 25m yacht in Hungary The yacht was berthed in Viking Yacht Club's marina when the fire broke out at around 12:30 local time on February 14…

Image credit: Adani12345

A tragic incident occurred in Budapest, Hungary, where a 25-meter Mangusta 80 yacht, called Le St-James, was engulfed in flames at its berth by the Árpád bridge. The yacht was berthed in Viking Yacht Club's marina when the fire broke out at around 12:30 local time on February 14. Four fire engines, twenty firefighters, and the Szent Flórián fireboat were immediately called to extinguish the flames.

According to a statement by Viking Yacht Club, the fire broke out in the cockpit of the motor yacht, and there was no one on board, so no personal injuries were reported. However, the material damage to the ship is significant, and the footage circulating on social media suggests that the hull is unsalvageable. The quick action of firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other boats in the marina.

Kigyulladt egy yacht az Árpád híd budai hídfőjénél. Ahogy nézem, ebből már nem lesz luxus yacht. Ennek annyi. pic.twitter.com/FNLBW76ujW — Tamas Takacs (@tamas_tamas) February 14, 2023

The Mangusta 80, Le St-James, was delivered in 2004 by Overmarine and was part of its popular Mangusta 80 series. The yacht was previously purchased by the St James hotel chain before changing hands and being relocated to Hungary. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently ongoing.

This unfortunate incident is a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures on yachts and the need for owners and crew to be vigilant in identifying and addressing potential fire hazards. It also underscores the need for adequate insurance coverage for yacht owners to mitigate the financial impact of such an incident.



