Feadship unveils 100-metre Project 824 at Kaag facility
The second largest yacht ever built at Feadship Kaag, Project 824 combines a diesel-electric propulsion system with distinctive design and detail…
Feadship has officially revealed Project 824, a 100-metre custom yacht that reinforces the shipyard’s commitment to technical precision and design individuality. As the second-largest build at its Kaag facility, following the 101.5-metre Symphony launched in 2015, the project reflects Feadship’s ongoing focus on progressive engineering and craftsmanship.
The vessel features naval architecture by Feadship De Voogt, exterior design by Jamsen and interiors by the Paris-based studio Liaigre. It is constructed with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, and fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system supported by ABB pod drives. This configuration is designed to offer efficient performance and low vibration, aligning with a growing emphasis on comfort and energy optimisation in large custom yachts.
At 100 metres in length with a beam of 13.6 metres and a draught of 4.1 metres, Project 824 spans approximately four and a half decks. While full interior and technical details have yet to be disclosed, Project 824 reflects Feadship’s ongoing focus on combining large-scale design with engineering efficiency. The use of ABB pod drives aligns with a broader shift toward quieter, low-emission propulsion in modern custom yachts.
Images © Feadship
Project 821 – A Breakthrough
The first green-hydrogen-powered superyacht, built by Feadship, is a breakthrough in terms of green technology and exterior design
Fleet
The evolution of YETI
Our sustainability editor speaks with Robert van Tol, executive director of Water Revolution Foundation, about the latest version of YETI and with Bram Jongepie
Technology
The roadmap to 2050
The second day of The Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam began with an important keynote panel charting a course for a sustainable future: the 2050 superyacht roadma
Crew
Feadship launches resale initiative
Feadship has launched Feadship Resale, aiming to provide direct support for yacht resales, moving beyond the traditional reliance on broker referrals
Business
