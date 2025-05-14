Evene Tenders introduces the Origin Series A focus on innovative materials, low-emission propulsion and custom design marks the launch of a new player in the superyacht tender market…

Evene Tenders, a new brand from the Williams Marine Group and sister to Williams Jet Tenders, has launched its first range of superyacht tenders: the Origin Series. The line-up includes the 5.7-metre Origin 57 and the 7.1-metre Origin 71, two models designed with a focus on efficiency, sustainable materials and thoughtful design.

The Origin 57 and 71 are aimed at yachts over 30 and 40 metres respectively and are built around a patented Petestep® hull. This hull reduces hydrodynamic resistance to deliver a smoother, quieter ride.

One of the more notable features is the use of cork decking, developed in collaboration with Amorim Cork Solutions. Sourced from regenerative forests, NAVICORK FD01 is light, slip-resistant, insulating and offers a verified negative carbon footprint.

Both tenders are powered by Yanmar 4LV diesel engines, approved for use with HVO 100 fuel – a renewable option that can reduce net CO 2 emissions by up to 97 per cent compared to standard diesel. Additional features include removable eco-upholstery, Raymarine navigation displays, LED lighting and accessory mounts designed for practical use cases such as transporting bikes.

The models are built to order and fully customisable, with the Origin 57 seating up to nine guests and the 71 accommodating up to 13. Owners can specify logos, finishes and colours for a tailored result.

Evene was founded by brothers Mathew and John Hornsby, the team behind Williams Jet Tenders. With over two decades of experience and a background in high-volume production, the company’s new venture aims to bring more sustainable thinking to the tender market.

As superyacht owners look to reduce emissions and adopt more environmentally conscious technologies, the Origin Series offers a functional step in that direction, especially in areas like alternative decking and lower-emission fuel systems.

The topic of alternative deck materials and sustainability trends on board will be covered in the upcoming Issue 225 of The Superyacht Report – Captains Focus, publishing early next month.

