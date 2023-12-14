Building on the luxury yacht liner trend T. Mariotti and Aman Group have embarked on a joint venture into luxury yacht liners with Cruise Saudi for the Aman at Sea brand…

Rendering of Aman Group ultra-luxury yacht Project Samudra

Genoese shipyard T. Mariotti and the luxury hotel and lifestyle brand Aman Group recently announced a joint venture with Cruise Saudi for the Aman at Sea brand, building on the new trend of luxury yacht liners.



Some 150 professionals are already involved in the project, which offers services to 20 countries, with plans to increase this number to around 650 people until delivery in spring 2027.



“Today we celebrate another milestone for T. Mariotti and the Genova Industrie Navali Group,” says Marco Ghiglione, CEO of T. Mariotti. “We are proud that Aman Group has trusted and selected our shipyard for this pioneering project representing the first and true convergence between an ultra-luxury ship and a private yacht, undoubtedly creating a new category of vessel and the first with dual-fuel technology [marine gas-oil and green methanol].”



Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, Vlad Doronin comments: “We take pride in working with those who are best in class for their industry and in partnering with T. Mariotti, it enables us to fulfil our strategic vision of bringing the spirit of Aman to the world’s oceans, reframing luxury hospitality and creating a whole new category in on the water discovery. The signing of the shipbuilding contract is a significant milestone for Aman Group and an exciting moment in our esteemed partnership with T. Mariotti.”



As Chief Executive Officer of Aman at Sea, Jonathan Wilson will lead the development and implementation of Aman’s first luxury superyacht, working closely with Doronin to deliver the brand’s vision.



This new venture builds on the emerging landscape of yacht liners already undertaken by brands such as Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons and the Accor Group. Economics and UBS Investor Watch, which surveyed more than 1,300 high-net-worth collectors from seven different markets, reports that millennials (those born between 1981 and 1995), are the highest spenders: outlaying an average of $3 million over two years on rare pieces and works of art often signed by the very young.



The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection draws inspiration from the benefits offered by private yachting and the freedom with the luxury of its hotels and calls the ships of its nascent fleet superyachts: Evrima, active from 2022 with itineraries in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, and Ilma and Luminara built at Chantiers de l'Atlantique, which will debut in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Rendering of Four Seasons yacht

Following in the footsteps of Ritz-Carlton, Canada’s Four Seasons is launching its Four Seasons Yachts division, unveiled last September in Monte Carlo. “This is a new phase of growth for our company which continues to capitalise on opportunities to differentiate the brand through immersive luxury experiences, of which the first yacht will be the expression,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO of the hotel group.

Built by Fincantieri, the yacht’s maiden voyage will be at the end of 2025 and the second will be delivered in November 2026, an order worth more than €400 million, confirming confidence in developments in the industry.

Being over 140 years after the launch of its first luxury trains, the Orient Express brand continues with the unveiling of the world’s largest sailing ship, Orient Express Silenseas. A project created with the assistance of Hetland Maritime and 80-70 per cent financed by commercial banks, it will be built by Chantiers de l'Atlantique. Due to launch in 2026, it will be the longest sailing ship in the world, with 54 suites of approximately 70 sq m each, as well as a special 1,415 sq m suite with a 530 sq m private terrace.

The convergence of luxury cruise liners into yacht liners is seen by some as beneficial for the industry in the long term, allowing prospective owners or charter guests to dip their toes in the water before taking the plunge. This growing trend provides an entry point into yachting for those looking for greater autonomy and privacy on board their own yacht.

