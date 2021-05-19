Williams Jet Tenders, one of the industry’s leading tender manufacturers, has recognised the demand for an all-purpose, semi-custom superyacht tender with its new Evojet 70 model. Hosting up to 13 guests, the Evojet 70 boasts several new features but retains the core elements of the technology and engineering expected from the company. “What we see typically is that our customers start out on smaller yachts with a Williams tender and as they trade up, they stay with our brand. As a result, we have scaled up our models accordingly to offer customisable tenders in larger sizes to give our customers the continuity of excellent engineering, quality and a superb global sales and servicing network as they increase the size of the parent yacht,” explains Ollie Taylor, head of commercial development for Williams.



A priority for the William’s design team was to make the transition onto the vessel as seamless as possible, which is achieved through several boarding options that can be used when moving to the tender from the mothership or dock. The concealed LED lights throughout also provide subtle yet convenient illumination for effortless night-time boarding, and for ease of movement once on the vessel, the Evojet 70 benefits from an innovative foldout walk-through transom and a single level flat floor.



An undisputable highlight of the Evojet is the optional folding carbon fibre T-Top. This element of the design provides vital shade and protection from the sun’s rays but is easily stored away to tightly fit within any yacht’s garage. For those looking for more protection from the heat of the day, the T-Top can also support fore and aft bimini canopies – an additional customisation option on board. “When we approached the design of this model we really took a look at what different customers would want as opposed to retrospectively creating customisable options upon order,” comments Taylor. “There are many customisable elements like the T-Top option or choosing to remove front seating for an open bow. As with many of our jet tenders, customers can also create a unique model by customising colours, equipment, fabrics and finishing touches.”



Reflecting the changing habits and lifestyles of the modern yachting client, the Evojet 70 features several components that allow for extra comfort while long distance cruising. There is abundant storage on board and a cool box that is perfect for keeping food and beverages fresh while out exploring beaches or on fishing trips. The vessel also benefits from an integrated water ski pole for those wishing to get out on the water for some heart-racing fun in the sun. The ability of the Evojet to travel such distances is thanks to its impressive 200-litre fuel tank.



The build of Evojet is three months (six months when including lead times), and there are more new projects to come from the Williams team. “There are a lot of exciting announcements on the horizon for Williams, not least we will be launching SOLAS certified tenders. These are engineered to meet the stringent SOLAS requirements but with the same finish and functionality as can be expected from our regular tenders, opening up further possibilities for our brand and the market,” concludes Taylor.

