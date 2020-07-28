Published today, the latest issue of The Superyacht Report merges issues 202 and 203 together to form The Superyacht Captains Report, including The Superyacht Tenders Report. The Superyacht Group is offering a complimentary trial to download and view the magazine for free, on its new digital publisher ISSUU, by filling out a simple registration form here.

Due to the overlapping production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Superyacht Captains Report has been merged with The Superyacht Tenders Report, forming a curation of the very best content surrounding the topics of operation and exploration. The magazine is available for complimentary download now, with the added bonus of The Pinmar Magazine published alongside.

In this latest issue, we speak to a selection of superyacht captains who, after successful careers at sea, dropped anchor and became the principals of thriving land-based enterprises. In this ‘Captains of industry’ feature, A.J. Anderson of Wright Maritime Group, Richard Masters of Master Yachts, Remy Millott of GYG and Niall Robinson of Hill Robinson discuss how lessons learned at sea influence best practice on land.

Analysing data provided by The Superyacht Agency, the issue also explores the views of active superyacht captains on the industry’s functionality, and their evaluation of who the best builders are based on their own experiences. From the analysis, two profound conclusions are drawn: that an elite tier of yacht builders exists in the minds of those who operate them; and there are two yards that rank at the top of our aspirational tree.

The latest issue also incorporates The Superyacht Tenders Report, in which this year’s edition of the Tenders and Toys Directory is our most detailed and diverse yet. Rather than a series of product specs, as we have featured in previous years, we wanted to understand what it is that these companies are currently working on; their latest innovations, R&D projects or overarching company mantras. After all, in the year of no boat shows, it is more important than ever for these niche companies to be able to explicate their latest ground-breaking works themselves.

Published alongside this issue is The Pinmar Magazine in its new digital format. The 2020 edition reflects on the ‘Grande Finale’ of The Pinmar Golf and provides insight into some exciting projects that the Pinmar team is currently working on, including the development of Awlfair SF, an advanced new fairing product developed by AkzoNobel in partnership with Pinmar, and the painting of 77m project Black Shark, which features a matt black colour scheme to replicate the appearance of a shark’s skin. The Pinmar Magazine can also be independently downloaded by clicking here.

To take advantage of this complimentary digital trial and gain access The Superyacht Captains Report, including The Superyacht Tenders Report, please click here.

Profile links

Pinmar

The Superyacht Agency

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.