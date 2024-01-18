Amels delivers 60m Satemi Dario Schiavo looks at the delivery of the latest custom Amels 60m, designed for efficient and low-impact operations…

Photo: Igli Tato © tato outdoors

“With the delivery of the 60-metre motoryacht Damen Amels, I have the honour of leading one of the most advanced and sustainable yachts in the world.” These were the words of Captain Mattia Dzaja at today’s handover ceremony of Satemi at the Dutch yard.



Satemi has the latest hybrid technology, brand-new naval architecture designed for maximum fuel efficiency and, above all, an owner and crew with great sensitivity to environmental protection.



Satemi, which will remain in the yard for the next few months to perfect all on-board systems, is the fourth unit in Amels’ 6000 series and is powered by a hybrid system that features two main engines and PTI/PTO hybrid electric drives, propelling the yacht up to 15.7 knots. This propulsion mode is supported by a large battery bank of 100+100 ekW, and stored energy can be augmented with containerised battery packs for extended quiet operations in sensitive marine environments.

Captain Mattia Dzaja

“I’ll give one example,” says Dzaja. “When the boat is at the dock, we sometimes exceed the peak electricity requirements provided by the dock cables. Only thanks to the hybrid system installed on board can we maintain these peaks using the batteries without turning on any generators. This allows us to use generators less frequently, reducing consumption and emissions.”



The Hybrid by Amels system applies the optimal number of engines running at the optimal load with the batteries absorbing fluctuations in demand, such as peak demand for air conditioning, galley or bow thruster. With a constant optimum load, unnecessary engine load fluctuations and starts and stops are avoided, ensuring engines burn fuel efficiently and decrease wear and tear. Diesel/electric propulsion saves fuel and maintenance costs and reduces harmful emissions.



Additionally, a hybrid energy storage system with batteries (2 x 54 kW/h) and a hybrid PTO/PTI drive system (2 x 100 ekW) have been installed on board. Ensuring a major reduction in energy consumption is a fixed-pitch propeller with five CuNiAl blades.

Photo: Igli Tato © tato outdoors

Great attention is also paid to reducing the impact on the marine environment. Multiple power sources work to reduce harmful emissions, noise and vibration. The power management system can enable three different working conditions. The first is silent mode (batteries plus diesel generators), allowing the boat to cruise at up to 7 knots propelled by the hybrid electric motors alone, with a drastic decrease in vibration that translates into reduced underwater noise. Second is eco cruising (batteries plus main engines), which propels the boat between 7 and 14 knots, maximising efficiency with the main motors generating electric power as well as propulsion. Third, full power (batteries plus diesel generators plus main engines) pushes the boat up to 15.5 knots, with ample power at maximum speed and full hotel load boosted by the battery back-up.



A fully automated energy management system enables constant monitoring of consumption to allow the hybrid solution to engage as workload demands. Wastewater collection is achieved through the installation of large tanks that allow operation in zero-discharge zones. The toilet jet system reduces the amount of fresh water needed for flushing, while air showers reduce fresh-water usage. The bow thruster has been upgraded with a compressed-air system that creates a bubble around the propellers to reduce vibration and underwater noise.



“The boat is quiet, has no vibrations, has high acceleration, and little power is needed to make it sail, thanks to the 60-metre-long bulbous hull and 9-metre beam – a real blade on the water,” says a satisfied Dzaja.

Photo: Igli Tato © tato outdoors

A separate but equally important chapter is related to the environmental protection desired by both the owner and the captain. As for light pollution, on-board rules dictate that interior and exterior lights must be turned off unless strictly necessary for safety and security conditions. Window curtains are kept open at all times to allow natural light in. The VIP bathroom floor is turned off when not in use, and cabin temperatures, when unoccupied, are kept at 16 degrees in winter and 22 degrees in summer to reduce energy waste.



To protect the marine environment, anchoring manoeuvres follow well-defined procedures. Seabed information and local guidebooks are checked. If the area is shallow, a sandy area large enough for anchors is identified. If not, the practice is to stop at a depth of 30 metres to avoid damaging seagrass. Anchors are lowered at a controlled speed to reduce impact with the seabed, and when hoisting, the chain is loosened to avoid damaging the seabed.



With the new hybrid system, voyage planning changes: the hybrid system reduces fuel consumption by 30 per cent while increasing range (from 4,500 to 6,500 nautical miles). The chosen route no longer has to focus on bunkering facilities, allowing for a more direct route, saving time and fuel, and highlighting the possibility of considering one-way bunkering.



While it is true that there are yachts currently under construction with next-generation engines and even fuel-cell technologies, what Satemi symbolises is a state-of-the-art advancement in the use of proven and mature technologies with a focus on efficiency. Its efforts towards environmental protection, use of advanced hybrid technologies and responsible practices make it an inspiring example for sustainable sailing in the future.

Profile links

Damen Yachting

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.