By SuperyachtNews
16 Jul 2024
The Superyacht Forum: focused on the future
The redesigned superyacht conference in Amsterdam will bring together senior professionals with an agenda aimed at shaping the industry’s future…
The Superyacht Forum (TSF), cultivated over more than three decades by The Superyacht Group, has grown into a leading conference and networking event for senior professionals in the industry. Recently acquired by RAI Amsterdam in March 2024, the event is set to build upon its solid foundation.
This year marks the first edition of The Superyacht Forum: Think Ahead under the organisation of the RAI Amsterdam, enabling closer alignment with METSTRADE’s SuperYacht Pavilion and its three halls of global specialist manufacturers and suppliers which will take place for three days from 19 -21 November later this year, with The Superyacht Forum: Think Ahead running on 18 and 19 of November.
“The evidence is clear that this globally important event will continue to go from strength to strength under the fresh impetus of RAI Amsterdam,” says Martin Redmayne, founder of The Superyacht Forum and The Superyacht Group and strategic advisor to this year’s event. “The METSTRADE team is building a must-not-miss agenda for 2024 and has exciting plans for this year and beyond.”
In this year’s programme, more than 600 industry professionals will address future challenges across three key areas: innovation, sustainability and professionalisation.
METSTRADE’s newly established Superyacht Content Board has curated keynotes, workshops and breakout sessions in collaboration with leading industry organisations. TSF Think Ahead 2024 will look into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on shipyards and designers, drawing insights from various sectors.
An in-depth exploration of superyacht propulsion R&D will spotlight non-fossil-fuel options, with a particular focus on dual-fuel solutions that balance sustainability and operational requirements. Strategic mergers and acquisitions will be analysed for their role in stimulating growth, fostering innovation and enhancing market resilience.
The programme will also include sessions on managing public perceptions of the superyacht sector's image and the launch of the Yacht Owner Representative Platform (YORP), offering insights into decision-making processes for new builds and refits.
The Superyacht Alliance will focus on strategies for engaging, retaining and developing talent within the sector.
Sustainability remains a core focus, with sessions exploring a 2050 industry roadmap, biofouling management, greenhouse-gas-emission policies, and the impact of generational attitudes on sustainability decisions. Updates from the Water Revolution Foundation on the Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) will also be featured.
Supported by headline partners AkzoNobel/Awlgrip, DNV, Lürssen and Neom/Sindalah, the event will again provide exclusive opportunities for delegates and exhibitors to network on Monday 18 November, and fully co-ordinated content across METSTRADE and TSF.
There will also be exclusive access to MARIN (Maritime Research Institute Netherlands) Seven Oceans Simulator for a select group of TSF delegates on Wednesday 20 November. The workspace allows engineers and crew to simulate and enhance ships in operational conditions prior to construction. It also aids in operational mission rehearsal, training and complex infrastructure design.
“When we acquired The Superyacht Forum, we promised enhanced networking opportunities, greater alignment with METSTRADE’s many related facets, and enrichment of the content programme in collaboration with superyacht industry organisations and key knowledge partners,” adds Niels Klarenbeek, director of METSTRADE.
“Three months later you can see from this advanced preview that we have kept our word to build the absolute must-attend event for superyacht sector professionals. Look out for further announcements in coming weeks.”
Tickets are now available for The Superyacht Forum here.
Profile links
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
SEA index deploys in 15 marinas
The carbon-emission-rating system has signed a collective agreement with 15 harbours and marinas in Cote d’Azur
Crew
Is carbon offsetting all it’s cracked up to be?
Our Sustainability Editor explores a new direct air-capture technology and puts the current state of the carbon offsetting industry under the microscope
Crew
New EU directive to increase corporate responsibility
The latest in corporate-justice-related European directives has been agreed, affecting business operations and their negative social and environmental impacts
Business
Sanlorenzo launches its first methanol-powered yacht
The highly anticipated 50Steel has hit the water ahead of its delivery in July, featuring new methanol fuel technology and a reimagined engine room layout
Fleet
Pelorus granted B Corp certification
The yachting experience specialist has been commended by the non-profit organisation B Lab for having evidenced responsible operating practices and ethics
Crew
Carbon pricing explained
Carbon tax is a way to pay for emissions, but what is its future within the maritime and superyacht sectors?
Crew
Related news
SEA index deploys in 15 marinas
4 weeks ago
Is carbon offsetting all it’s cracked up to be?
4 weeks ago
Sanlorenzo launches its first methanol-powered yacht
2 months ago
Pelorus granted B Corp certification
3 months ago
Carbon pricing explained
3 months ago
Sunreef sends message in a bottle
3 months ago
RAI Amsterdam acquires The Superyacht Forum
4 months ago