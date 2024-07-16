The Superyacht Forum: focused on the future The redesigned superyacht conference in Amsterdam will bring together senior professionals with an agenda aimed at shaping the industry’s future…

The Superyacht Forum (TSF), cultivated over more than three decades by The Superyacht Group, has grown into a leading conference and networking event for senior professionals in the industry. Recently acquired by RAI Amsterdam in March 2024, the event is set to build upon its solid foundation.

This year marks the first edition of The Superyacht Forum: Think Ahead under the organisation of the RAI Amsterdam, enabling closer alignment with METSTRADE’s SuperYacht Pavilion and its three halls of global specialist manufacturers and suppliers which will take place for three days from 19 -21 November later this year, with The Superyacht Forum: Think Ahead running on 18 and 19 of November.

“The evidence is clear that this globally important event will continue to go from strength to strength under the fresh impetus of RAI Amsterdam,” says Martin Redmayne, founder of The Superyacht Forum and The Superyacht Group and strategic advisor to this year’s event. “The METSTRADE team is building a must-not-miss agenda for 2024 and has exciting plans for this year and beyond.”

In this year’s programme, more than 600 industry professionals will address future challenges across three key areas: innovation, sustainability and professionalisation.

METSTRADE’s newly established Superyacht Content Board has curated keynotes, workshops and breakout sessions in collaboration with leading industry organisations. TSF Think Ahead 2024 will look into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on shipyards and designers, drawing insights from various sectors.

An in-depth exploration of superyacht propulsion R&D will spotlight non-fossil-fuel options, with a particular focus on dual-fuel solutions that balance sustainability and operational requirements. Strategic mergers and acquisitions will be analysed for their role in stimulating growth, fostering innovation and enhancing market resilience.

The programme will also include sessions on managing public perceptions of the superyacht sector's image and the launch of the Yacht Owner Representative Platform (YORP), offering insights into decision-making processes for new builds and refits.

The Superyacht Alliance will focus on strategies for engaging, retaining and developing talent within the sector.

Sustainability remains a core focus, with sessions exploring a 2050 industry roadmap, biofouling management, greenhouse-gas-emission policies, and the impact of generational attitudes on sustainability decisions. Updates from the Water Revolution Foundation on the Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) will also be featured.

Supported by headline partners AkzoNobel/Awlgrip, DNV, Lürssen and Neom/Sindalah, the event will again provide exclusive opportunities for delegates and exhibitors to network on Monday 18 November, and fully co-ordinated content across METSTRADE and TSF.

There will also be exclusive access to MARIN (Maritime Research Institute Netherlands) Seven Oceans Simulator for a select group of TSF delegates on Wednesday 20 November. The workspace allows engineers and crew to simulate and enhance ships in operational conditions prior to construction. It also aids in operational mission rehearsal, training and complex infrastructure design.

“When we acquired The Superyacht Forum, we promised enhanced networking opportunities, greater alignment with METSTRADE’s many related facets, and enrichment of the content programme in collaboration with superyacht industry organisations and key knowledge partners,” adds Niels Klarenbeek, director of METSTRADE.

“Three months later you can see from this advanced preview that we have kept our word to build the absolute must-attend event for superyacht sector professionals. Look out for further announcements in coming weeks.”

Tickets are now available for The Superyacht Forum here.

