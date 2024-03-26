RAI Amsterdam acquires The Superyacht Forum We are entering a new era that reinforces our expertise as industry consultants through intelligence, marketing, bespoke events and independent journalism…

L-R: Niels Klarenbeek, director, METSTRADE; Patricia Becker, exhibition manager, METSTRADE; and Martin Redmayne, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of The Superyacht Group

RAI Amsterdam has acquired The Superyacht Forum and will take full responsibility for the execution of The Superyacht Forum from this year onwards. After more than three decades of delivering the industry’s principal networking event, the time is right for us to reinforce our core strengths to continue delivering critical information and expertise through Superyacht Intelligence, Superyacht Agency and SuperyachtNews.

Martin Redmayne, our Chairman and Editor in Chief, will continue to work alongside the Forum as a strategic consultant and The Superyacht Group will remain as the Founding Partner.

“After 30 years, it’s time for a new phase. The Superyacht Forum is in good hands with RAI Amsterdam,” says Redmayne. “It’s a logical transition towards a highly capable organisation, as evidenced by the great success of METSTRADE. I have full confidence and am pleased to remain closely involved with The Superyacht Forum, albeit in a strategic role. This transition allows The Superyacht Group and me to focus on our future strategy of delivering valuable information, intelligence and high-level industry consultancy services.”

This decision aligns with our commitment to centre on our core expertise and strategic initiatives, including consultancy projects through our leading intelligence and marketing services, bespoke industry pop-up and networking events, tailored to our clients’ needs and independent journalism through our well-established editorial brands.

Whilst we are stepping aside from overseeing The Superyacht Forum at the RAI, we will continue to deliver sector-specific events such as The Captains’ Forum with YARE in Viareggio, The Balearic Superyacht Forum in collaboration with Balearic Marine Cluster in Palma and more niche forums such as The Value of the Lawyer with law firm Clyde & Co.

The Superyacht Forum at RAI Amsterdam draws hundreds of prominent speakers and delegates from around the sector every November without fail. Its co-location with METSTRADE’s SuperYacht Pavilion, spanning three dedicated halls, has significantly boosted the global leisure marine industry's primary business-to-business sales and networking hub for marine professionals. Working closely together, METSTRADE and The Superyacht Forum stand as the central pillars of the superyacht industry.

The next edition of The Superyacht Forum is set for Monday and Tuesday, 18th to 19th November 2024, promising an innovative format that builds on its proven track record. Further details will be provided by RAI Amsterdam in the coming weeks.

With METSTRADE’s expansion plans, there's a natural opportunity to enhance the synergy between these interconnected events. Attendees of The Superyacht Forum can expect increased networking opportunities, closer alignment with METSTRADE’s related facets, and enriched content programs through collaboration with superyacht industry organisations and key knowledge partners.

“We are deeply grateful to Martin Redmayne for what he has built with The Superyacht Forum,” adds Niels Klarenbeek, director of METSTRADE.

“The team here sees countless future opportunities for this event and looks forward to working with its existing partners. Together, we will continue to grow the success of this market-leading conference, run for, and by, the superyacht industry.”

