The Superyacht Forum 2025 – the countdown is ON! Book your tickets now to the biggest superyacht industry meeting place in the event calendar and secure a 10 per cent early-bird discount…

In less than six months, the leaders of the superyacht market will descend on Amsterdam for the next generation of The Superyacht Forum. Having undergone a transition in 2024, with its new ownership under the Amsterdam RAI, 2025 will be the upgraded and future-focused edition that I would say will be a must-attend experience, standing out in a market full of conferences and meetings.

With new branding and a more energised programme, I’m actually looking forward to sitting in the audience and observing the changes and being able to network freely with the several hundred decision makers in the room. With the new two-day format, everyone gets more time for METSTRADE and the vastly expanded Superyacht Pavilion, which promises to be the biggest superyacht industry meeting place in the calendar, where everyone comes together to talk serious business.

While the programme evolves and everyone plans for their summer break before show season starts in September, I want to send out a reminder that for the next nine weeks there is a 10 per cent early-bird discount for those who know they are definitely going to be there or know that a group from their organisation will need tickets.

I’ve used the above image for the simple reason that if you look closely, you will notice there are only a few empty seats in the room, and last year about three weeks before the event opened, the organisers declared a sell-out. So it makes sense to click on the link below and book your ticket early to take advantage of the bonus of a discount and then you can enjoy the rest of the summer sure in the knowledge that your place at this vital networking event is secure.

I’m looking forward to seeing many of you at the new and upgraded Superyacht Forum on the 17th November in Amsterdam. It sounds like it’s ages away, but you have to realise that we’re already in June, which is pretty scary, and I don’t know how that happened!

